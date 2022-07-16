Naira Marley: EFCC present more evidence against di Nigerian musician for accuse of credit card fraud

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Naira Marley

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, don present more evidence against Naira Marley for court as dem present evidence wey allgedly show how di Nigerian musician use electronic tools to use mago-mago enta pipo credit card informate.

Na di third witness for di ongoing trial of Naira Marley tok am for court.

Di musician wey im real name na Afeez Fashola dey stand trial on 11-count charges wey border on credit card mago-mago.

Na EFCC drag am go court for dis accuse.

For di Federal High Court sitting wey happun inside Lagos on 15 July, 2022, di EFCC witness tell Justice Nicholas Oweibo say dem find di evidence of how Naira Marley use mago-mago enta pipo credit card informate on im laptop.

Wetin di witness tell court?

Di witness, Dein Whyte, wey be di Chief Detective Officer and Head of the Cybercrime Section of di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission say "From im findings through Naira Marley phone, dem see am clearly say e get credit card details wey no be im own.

E add say di defendant share dis credit card information wit another pesin.

Dem also say dem don launch one fraud report for di same credit card wey tok say dem use am do mago-mago.

E say further investigate still show say ontop Naira laptop wey dem register wit im name, wey EFCC recover from am, dem see electronic tools wey im dey use specifically to access pipo credit card informate.

Di EFCC witness say dem also see oda electronic tools for dat laptop wey dem dey use cover-up di identity and location of anybody wey use di compromised credit cards in real time on di internet.

EFCC say wen dem recover dis, dem make request to di Digital Forensic and Crime Laboratory Services Department to cari out forensic analysis of di content of dis devices.

As im dey analyze di forensics report, Whyte reveal say Naira Marley bin get one VPN for im computer wey im dey use disguise identity and di location of di user.

Wia dis foto come from, Naira Marley / @danywonders

According to am, "In relation to di contents we find on im NOTES - one software application - on di device of di defendant, we see counterfeit card number plus di details of di cardholder and one IP address,

"E suggest say di only reason di owner of dis information go need IP address attached to am, na to satisfy di location specifics to do transaction for merchants wey need cards within kontris and locations dem recognise."

Meanwhile, Naira Marley lawyer, Olalekan Ojo object to di evidence wey di witness present .

E say dem attempt to give evidence on wetin fit dey di mind of di user of di laptop, as to tok why e save some informate on im NOTES.

E add say di witness no dey competent to give evidence on di state of mind of di user of di Laptop without di existence of evidence before di court.

Di judge overule di objection to say, "di witness fit give evidence on di reason im believe say di defendant get those documents in im possession".

Justice Oweibo later adjourn di trial to continue on September 26 & 30 2022.

Oda evidence EFCC don present for court against Naira Marley

During one trial for October 26, one EFCC witness bin narrate how Naira Marley and anoda recipient dem identify as Yadd allegedly exchange different text messages and chats wey contain credit card details

So wen trial resume di next day, di witness, again re-testify wetin e don first tok and show visual spots of those testimonies for di screen of one projected CD.

E show visual displays of di credit card numbers, chats, plus di incoming and outgoing SMS wey dey analyse from Naira Marley iPhone.

Di witness identify di "message trafficking" between di singer number and di oda recipient.

Wetin be di accuse wey Naira Marley dey face?

Naira Marley wey sing di popular song: "Am I a Yahoo Boy" dey face 11 counts charge, wey involve conspiracy, possession of counterfeit credit cards and fraud.

EFCC sama Naira Marley dis charges on May 14, 2019.

According to EFCC, e allegedly commit di offences on different dates between Nov. 26, 2018 and Dec.11, 2018 plus May 10, 2019.

Di anti-corruption police allege say di defendant, dat na Naira Marley and im accomplices conspire to use different Access Bank ATM cards to defraud dia victims.

Dem also allege say e use one bank credit card dem issue to anoda pesin in order to get fraudulent financial gains.

Di EFCC also tok say di singer possess counterfeit credit cards wey belong to different pipo, with plan to defraud wey amount to theft.

Di alleged offences go against di provisions of Sections 1 23 (1) (b), 27 (1) and 33(9) of Cyber Crime (Prohibition) Prevention Act, 2015.

For May 20, 2019, EFCC come drag Naira Marley go court before Justice Nicholas Oweibo, but e plead not guilty.