Rafael Caro Quintero arrest: How dog help catch Mexican ogbonge drug lord

Mexican Navy say dem arrest Mexican drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero for di western Sinaloa state

Oga Quintero, wey dey on US most wanted list dey face accuse say im kidnap, torture and murder one US drug enforcement agent for 1985, for di town of Choix.

Di Navy say na for insdie bush dem find Quintero, wey dem believe say na 69, wit di help of one specially-trained dog dem dey call Max.

US say dem go ask for Oga Quintero immediate extradition.

"No hiding place for anyone wey kidnap, torture, and murder American law enforcement. We dey deeply grateful to Mexican authorities for dia capture and arrest of Rafael Caro Quintero," US Attorney General Merrick Garland tok.

Meanwhile, White House senior Latin America adviser Juan Gonzalez write for im Twitter post say: "Dis one dey huge."

Oga Quintero na one of three founding members of di powerful Guadalajara Cartel.

Im spend 28 years in jail for di murder of former US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent Enrique Camarena.

Di murder cause kwanta between US-Mexico at di time and dem later dramatise am for di Netflix series Narcos: Mexico.

For 2013, one court for Mexico cut short Oga Quintero 40-year sentence and free am.

Dem rule say dem suppose try am for one state instead of for one federal court.

Di kontri supreme court later overturn di ruling - but Oga Quintero don already go into hiding.

US officials say im quickly return to drug trafficking, and Washington subsequently offer $20m (£17m) for any informate wey fit lead to im capture.

Oga Quintero arrest dey important although dem no longer dey consider am as major figure for international drug trafficking.

"Dis na probably one of di most important captures of di last decade in terms of importance to di DEA," Mike Vigil, di DEA former chief of international operations tok am.

For im statement, di Mexican Navy also tok say 14 of im personnel don die afta one Black Hawk helicopter crash for di city of Los Mochis for Sinaloa.

Dem don begin investigate - but no sign say di crash dey related to Oga Quintero arrest, di Navy tok.

