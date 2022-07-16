Di pipo of Osun State for southwest Nigeria dey decide who go lead dem for di next four years on 16 July, 2022.
Di election go see ogbonge contenders battle to become di number 10 govnor since di creation of di state for 1991.
Na fifteen candidates dey di race to become di next govnor of di South Western state.
Na Nigeria Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC go announce di winner of di election.
According to INEC, di requirements to declare winners for Presidential and Governorship election na di simple majority of votes cast.
Dis wan mean say di winner must win di one quarter, (25%) of di votes cast for two third of di States of di federation (for Presidential election) or of di LGAs within a State (for Governorship election).
Nigeria dey operate di first-past-di-post system irrespective of voter turnout and no be di 50%+1 voter turn out for some jurisdictions.
Move around di map to see breakdown of how di candidates dey perform
See profile of di top candidates (Click di drop-down near di candidate name to read more about am)
Candidates for Osun Governorship election
Work: Govnor, Finance expert
Age: 68 years-old
Adegboyega Oyetola na di current govnor of Osun state.
Im come from Iragbiji, Boripe Local goment area.
E get degree in insurance and masters in business administration, di two na from di University of Lagos.
Before e become govnor for 2018, e work as Chief of Staff to Rauf Aregbesola, di pesin wey e take over from.
Work: Businessman
Age: 62
For 2021, e get Bachelor degree in criminal justice for Atlanta Metropolitan State College, US.
Im bin contest di 2017 Osun West senatorial by-election afta di death of im brother, Isiaka Adeleke.
E also contest and lost di 2018 gubernatorial election form Osun state.
Im na from Ede.
Work: Architect
Age: 58 years old
Dem born am for Osogbo for 1964
E get im bachelor and master degree for Architecture from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.
E later get two oda masters degree for business administration and geographical information systems from University of Ilorin and University of Ibadan.
Im bin serve as di deputy chairman of di Social Democratic Party (SDP).
Work: Businessman
Age: 59 years old
Dem born Akin Ogunbiyi for Ile-Ogbo, Osun State.
E graduate wit degree in agricultural economics from Obafemi Awolowo University and get master in business administration from University of Navarra, Barcelona, Spain.
Im na associate of di Chartered Insurance Institute, London.
E serve on di board of di Infrastructure Bank Plc and Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, among oda companies.
Work: Engineer
Age: 62
Yusuf Sulaimon Lasun come from Ilobu, Irepodun Local goment area of Osun State.
E get bachelor and master degrees in mechanical engineering from University of Ibadan, Ibadan and Obafemi Awolowo University.
Im na former toktok pesin of Alliance for Democracy before and during di administration of Chief Bisi Akande. Dem later appoint am as chairman of Osun State Capital Territory Development Authority OSCTDA for 2004.
Lasun na two-term member of di House of Representatives, e serve as deputy speaker from 2015 to 2019.
Continue to dey refresh di page to get di results as dem begin dey drop