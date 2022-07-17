Osun election result: Inec declare PDP Ademola Adeleke winner of Osun govnorship race

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Ademola Adeleke

Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke don win di Govnorship election for Osun State, South West Nigeria wey happun on Saturday.

Di Returning Officer for di election, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Vice chancellor of di University of Lagos (Unilag) declare am winner afta dem conclude di election and collate results from all di 30 local goment areas of di state.

Ademola Adeleke wey be di candidate of di main opposition party for di state emerge winner afta e polled 403,371 to beat im closest rival Adegboyega Oyetola of di All Progressives Congress wey polled 375,027.

Adeleke go govern di pipo of Osun State for di next four years.

How im take win

Senator Adeleke emerge winner afta e win di second round of election for di modified electoral two-round system.

E mean say im receive a plurality of votes for di highest number of local goment areas.

And im also get di plurality of di votes and ova 25% of di votes for at least two-thirds of di state local goment areas.

Ademola Adeleke Profile

Im dey 62 years and come from Ede.

Di People's Democratic Party candidate na former senator wey don represent di Osun-west senatorial district between 2017 and 2019

Apart from say im be politician, Adeleke na ogbonge businessman wey come from Ede for Osun State.

Di 62 year old get Bachelor degree for criminal justice for Atlanta Metropolitan State College, US.

Im bin contest di 2017 Osun West senatorial by-election afta di death of im brother, Isiaka Adeleke.

Im also contest and lose di 2018 gubernatorial election form Osun state.

Wetin be im campaign promise?

Adeleke say di reason why im dey recontest to become govnor for Osun na sake of di bad state of roads, hospitals, agriculture for di state.

Adeleke say im wan revive subsistent farming for inside di state and also empower farmers.