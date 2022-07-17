Osun state governorship election result Live updates

14 minutes wey don pass

PDP candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke na im still dey take di lead for di Osun govnorship election as INEC dey collate result.

So far, e dey lead for 17 out of di 30 local goment results wey di Independent national electoral commission don announce.

Di pipo of Osun State for southwest Nigeria on 16 July, 2022 enta polling units to vote for dia next govnor.

Di election see ogbonge contenders battle to become di number 10 govnor since di creation of di state for 1991.

Na fifteen candidates dey di race to become di next govnor of di South Western state.

Na Nigeria Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC go announce di winner of di election.

According to INEC, di requirements to declare winners for Presidential and Governorship election na di simple majority of votes cast.

Dis wan mean say di winner must win di one quarter, (25%) of di votes cast for two third of di States of di federation (for Presidential election) or of di LGAs within a State (for Governorship election).

Nigeria dey operate di first-past-di-post system irrespective of voter turnout and no be di 50%+1 voter turn out for some jurisdictions.