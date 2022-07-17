Jesse Duarte death: Wetin to know about Jesse Duarte south Africa political activist wey die

23 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, others

South African political activist Jesse Duarte has died at 68 years old.

Ms Duarte wey be long-serving member of di governing African National Congress (ANC) die afta one battle wit cancer, di ANC announce am for one statement.

She be di party deputy secretary general and one veteran politician.

She serve as Nelson Mandela personal assistant from 1990-1994 afta dem release am from prison.

"Di passing of Comrade Jessie na great loss, no be only to di family but to di democratic movement and di kontri as a whole" National ANC Spokesperson, Pule Mabe, tok am for statement.

Dem add am say she dedicate her entire life to di struggle of one united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, prosperous and just South Africa.

Pipo wey sabi am personally lament her deep love for di ANC and im leaders, dey criticising her for standing by former president Jacob Zuma many questionable decisions during im term.

Dem go bury her later today for Johannesburg according to Muslim rites.

How South African react to her death

Many pipo for di kontri enta social media to mourn di death of di political bigwit.

"Aunty Jesse as I dey call you, dem fit tok many things about you but one wey dem no dare to tok na say you lack courage,

"You be one of di most courageous leaders for ANC, and you dey tok di truth fearlessly.", One South Africa, Gayton Mckenzie tok on Facebook