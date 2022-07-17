Osun election: Buhari react as Ademola Adeleke defeat Oyetola to emerge govnor-elect

Wia dis foto come from, FEMI ADESHINA/FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don congratulate di candidate of di opposition PDP party, Senator Ademola Adeleke, as im win Osun govnorship election.

President Buhari say di election show wetin democracy really dey about, respect for di will of di pipo.

Im hail di successful conduct of Osun election as a demonstration of di maturity and di commitment of all stakeholders, towards strengthening di integrity of di electoral process for Nigeria.

Buhari add am say im dey fully committed to leave behind a legacy of credible elections for Nigeria.

Ademola gbab four hundred, three thousand, three hundred and seventy one vote to lead im rival and present govnor of di state Gboyega Oyetola.