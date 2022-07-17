Osun state election 2022: 'Give us one or two years and you go see wats up' - Davido



Award winning musician David Adeleke wey pipo alias Davido say e dey very happy wit di victory of im uncle, di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate for di Osun state govnorship election of 2022, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Davido na key figure for Senator Adeleke campaign both for 2018 wen e first contest for di seat and 2022.

Reacting to im uncle victory, Davido tell BBC Pidgin say, "Family na everytin to me, apart from dat, we be di best pipo for di job, give us one or two years and you go see wats up." E tok for im hometown of Ede, for Osun state, South West Nigeria.

Dis no be di first time wey Senator Adeleke contest for di top job of Osun state, e contest for 2018, but afta election result wey dey too close to call and Inec call inconclusive, dem do re-run and e lose to di current govnor, Gboyega Oyetola.

Wetin happun for 2018?

Di Independent National Electoral Commission declare di candidate of di All Progressives Congress, Gboyega Oyetola, di winner of di 2018 Osun governorship election.

Dem return Oyetola as govnor-elect at di end of di supplementary election dem hold in seven polling units across four local goments.

Di APC candidate wIn six ofdi seven units.

At di end of di tally of votes, APC candidate score a total of 255,505 votes while PDP candidate score a total of 255,023 votes.

Although Mr Adeleke bin lead im APC rival with 353 votes at di end of di first round of ballots, di table turn di oda way afta di supplementary votes wit di APC candidate overtaking and beating di PDP candidate with a total margin of 482 votes.

Tins to know about Senator Ademola Adeleke

Senator Ademola Adeleke na di uncle of Davido - Davido papa na di senator broda.

See oda tins to know about am.