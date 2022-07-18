Adah Ameh: Actors Guild of Nigeria confam death of Nollywood actress

Nigerian comedian and actress Adah Ameh don die.

President of di actors guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas confam give BBC Pidgin for one phone interview.

"We confam she don die", Oga Emeka tok.

E add say dem no get official confirmation on di cause of her death.

Di tori of Adah Ameh death dey comot just two years afta di death of her only pikin, Aladi Godgift Ameh wey die for October, 2020.

Wetin to know about Adah Ameh

Ada Ameh don dey di Nigeria Nollywood industry for more dan 25 years and she start her career wit di blockbuster movie, Domitilla.

Dem born her for May 15, 1974 and she come from Benue state.

She don feature for several movies wey include Oloture, 30 days in Atlanta and many odas.

She be di current lead role player for one Nigeria sitcom program on DSTV, "The Johnson."

Ada na advocate for girl child development project and don receive accolades within and outside di kontri for excellence.

Di ogbonge actress lose her only child, Aladi Godgift Ameh for October 20, 2020 at di age of 32. She say since den, tins never remain di same for her.

How Adah Ameh lose her only pikin

Aladi Godgift Ameh die on October 2020 afta one surgery she do.

According to Ada, Aladi bin sick and wen she go hospital, doctors say she gatz do surgery to check if tumour dey grow. Di surgery dey successful and dem even tok di day afta di surgery.

She say she tink say God show her how heaven look like and she decide to stay.

She be only 32 years old.

Di 47 year old actress wey become popular afta she feature for di feem Domitila bin born her daughter wen she be 14 years old.

Na di same month she get belle her parents separate.

Her papa drive her comot from house wen she be 15 years old, wen her baby be 5 months old.

For both parents, e no dey easy but dem still show her love. She say her papa stand by her wen she born, take her in and at some point take responsibility of her daughter.

Ada wey tok about di bond she share wit her daughter say she be "one pesin wey go look me for eye tell me how e be, she be pesin wey go send me long message, my gossip partner, number one praise singer, cheerleader, prayer partner…"

She say di mistake she do na to allow her go stay Abuja and reason why she allow her na for make she dey strong.

"I want make she dey strong, she be dis very fragile human. I dey always tell her say, she no like to suffer and me I believe say pesin must suffer before e enjoy."

"Di day I do dat mistake, na di day I allow her comot house. I don leave wit that guilt all my life. I only want make she dey strong." Ada tok.

How she cope afta her death

Years afta di death of Aladi, Ada say she still dey try to move on as her death na one tin wey really shake her.

"Sometimes I go just sit for my bathroom dey reason wetin I dey do, wetin remain, wetin dey next for me."

To cope, she gatz struggle wit alcohol.

She break down in tears as she dey remember di moments she share wit her daughter. She conclude am by saying she be wetin she get for every of her suffering. "I win big trophy in her."

She say most nights she still dey cry as her death still dey very painful.

But wit God and wit di support of family and friends, she dey heal.

How Nigerians react

Celebrities and oda Nigerians don take to social media to mourn di death of di actress wey dey totori pipo for TV.

"She bin first share video say she dey battle something wey dey take her life", one twitter user tok

Media personality, Dotun say dis one pain am as Adah Ameh na one of im favourite pesin for di Johnson series- TV show wey she bin dey popular for.