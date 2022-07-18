Ada Ameh last post, interviews before her death and how Nigerians dey react

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@adaameh

Nigerians dey react to di death of popular Nollywood actress Ada Ameh.

President of di actors guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas confam give BBC Pidgin on Monday, 18, July, 2022 say, "we confam say she don die."

Although no official confirmation on di cause of her death yet, her death come as a shock to many Nigerians as e dey happun just two years afta di death of her only pikin, Aladi Godgift Ameh wey die for October, 2020.

Many pipo no gree believe at first di tori of di death of di ogbonge actress wey don feature for many movies including comedy series.

Especially as e come suddenly, just afta wen she post for her social media accoun less dan 24 hours before di announcement say she die.

Inside di post wey get di time post, 'Sunday 12:53pm', Ada Ameh dey wit friends and be dey enjoy a local delicacy of di Urhobo pipo, for Delta state Nigeria, Ovwho soup.

"I no go lie for you, dis one wey we come so na enjoyment galore," Na so she tok for inside di video.

How Nigerians dey react to her death

Nigerians don take to social media to react to her death.

Di tori of her death dey top di trends for di kontri.

Veteran actor Hilda Dokubo post for her Instagram account say di tori of her death leacve her in tears and extreme pain, "Dis hurts oh." She tok.

@SirLeoBDasilva post say, Rest in peace Ada Ameh. You bring joy to all of us wit your talent.

Anoda social media user, @harrisonJNIOR say, She give us di wholesome meme, not to talk about oda lives she's impacted physically and through her skills, may her soul rest in peace Ada Ameh

@raycypherSf say, Thanks for making our childhood memories joyous, entertaining, laughable and above all, something to tell children about. May your loving and amusing soul rest in peace, Ada Ameh.

Wia dis foto come from, ADA AMEH Wetin we call dis foto, Ada and her daughter

Ada Ameh daughter death

Aladi Godgift Ameh die on October 2020 afta one surgery she do.

According to Ada, Aladi bin sick and wen she go hospital, doctors say she need to do surgery to check if tumour dey grow. Di surgery dey successful and dem even tok di day afta di surgery.

She say she tink say God show her how heaven look like and she decide to stay.

Aladi be 32 years old wen she die. Since den, life bin no dey easy for late Ada Ameh according to wetin she tok for interviews.

Barely one year afta di death of Aladi, Ada say she still dey try to move on as her death na one tin wey really shake her.

"Sometimes I go just sit for my bathroom dey reason wetin I dey do, wetin remain, wetin dey next for me." Ada Ameh tok inside interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo for 2021.

To cope den, she bin struggle wit alcohol, she tok.

She bin say most nights she still dey cry as her death still dey very painful.

Den she bin tok say, wit God and wit di support of family and friends, she dey heal.

Wia dis foto come from, WITH CHUDE Wetin we call dis foto, Ada Ameh interview wit Chude

'Struggle wit mental health'

For early July , late Ada Ameh bin show for one TV programme on TVC wia she tok about how she bin dey deal with mental health wahala.

She explain say na di death of her daughter for 2020 wey be her only pikin make di mental health mata worse.

Ada Ameh explain say, "we bin grow togeda, I be 14 years old wen I born her, so she be like my younger sister". She be my best friend, I just see my world crumble afta I lost her, she tok.

She further explain how she don already bury seven family members wit her daughter death to make am eight pipo.

"I don lost three of my sisters before dat time, each of dem get like three pikins each, I lost like three of my brothers and my father"....I bin tink say I go be next bifo my daughter die for 2020.

"I fit cry for days and I bin dey in and out of hospital, she tok for di interview.

Who be Ada Ameh

Wia dis foto come from, ADAH AMEH

Dem born Ada Ameh for May 15, 1974 and she come from Benue state.

Ada Ameh don dey di Nigeria Nollywood industry for more dan 25 years and she start her career wit di blockbuster movie, Domitilla.

She don feature for several movies wey include Oloture, 30 days in Atlanta and many odas.

She be di current lead role player for one Nigeria sitcom program on DSTV, "The Johnson."

Ada na advocate for girl child development project and don receive accolades within and outside di kontri for excellence.

She bin born her daughter wen she be 14 years old.