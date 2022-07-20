Osun election: 50 lawyers readi to represent Oyetola for tribunal as Ademola Adeleke collect certificate of return

20 July 2022, 12:44 WAT New Informate 5 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, OTHER

Govnor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun and di APC candidate fgor di July 16 govnorship candidate don ready to contest di result of di election wey see Ademola Adeleke of di PDP emerge winner.

Kunle Adegoke, one Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) na im reveal say di incumbent govnor of Osun State say 50 lawyers don indicate interest to join Gboyega Oyetola legal team to contest di electoral victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke for election tribunal.

Adeleke of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) beat Oyetola and oda candidates during di govnorship election wey shele on July 16.

Dis dey come as di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) dey present di Certificate of Return to di govnor-elect today.

Adeleke score 403,371 to beat im closest rival Oyetola of di All Progressives Congress wey poll 375,027.

Adegoke say dem dey carry di govnor-elect go court sake of say dem get authentic report of mismanagement of electoral process.

"We get authentic report wit report to mismanagement of di electoral process in a number of polling units, wards and local goments.

"And on dat basis we dey examine di document, listen to reports, collating dem togeda, we believe say valid ground dey to challenge di result of di election wey APC suppose win. So na why we dey go tribunal," di lawyer tok.

Adegoke allege say both di Peoples Democratic Party and dia supporters engage in electoral malpractice.

E say many lawyers indicate interest to join dem to battle di electoral victory for court sake of say dem see some irregularities during di election.

"So far we get 50 wey we don write dia names down but we neva know how many wey go follow us go court, dem fit be 50 and dem fit pass 50, dem fit also dey below 50 if we wan reduce di number," Adegoke tok.

Adegoke say dem get more dan 70 lawyers wey represent former Osun Govnor Rauf Aregbesola of di APC in 2014/2015 for im case against Omisore.

Di lawyers say di APC dey confident to win for di tribunal and e dey expected say di first court hearing go happun in di next few weeks.

INEC present certificate of return to Adeleke

Di Independent national electoral commission (INEC) on Wednesday give di govnor-elect, Ademola Adeleke im certificate of retun as di winner of di election.

Im deputy prince kola adewusi also collect im certificate for di event wey plenti pipo attend.

Adeleke for im acceptance speech dedicate im victory to di memory of im late elder broda, Isiaka Adeleke wey be di first civilian govnor for di state.

E say e go do evritin wey im promise during di electioneering campaign.

For one interview wit tori pipo Channels TV after days after dem declare am winner, Adeleke say di current govnor never call to congratulate amd and say im still dey expect di call.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari wy also dey di same party with Oyetola don send im own congratulatory message to Adeleke.

How Adeleke take defeat Oyetola

Adeleke win 17 out of di 30 local goment areas of di state.

Di election see ogbonge contenders battle to become di number 10 govnor since di creation of di state for 1991.

Na fifteen candidates bin dey di race to become di next govnor of di South Western state.

Adeleke brother to di first executive govnor of Osun State Isiaka Adeleke wey lead di state between 1991 and 1992.

Move around di map to see breakdown of how Adeleke win

Na Nigeria Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC announce di winner of di election.

According to INEC, di requirements to declare winners for Presidential and Governorship election na di simple majority of votes cast.

Dis wan mean say di winner must win di one quarter, (25%) of di votes cast for two third of di states of di federation (for Presidential election) or of di LGAs within a State (for Governorship election).