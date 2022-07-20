ASUU strike update today: Federal government clarify tok about 'two weeks ultimatum' to end Academic Staff Union of Universities

Nigerian goment say dem no give di Minister of Education Adamu Adamu any ultimatum to sort out di strike by di Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

Dis dey come as some media bin report say President Muhammadu Buhari, bin give ultimatum to di minister of education say in two weeks make e make sure say students go back to school and di industrial action end.

But for statement from di State House on Wednesday evening, goment say na misinformation as no be wetin happun be dat.

According to di statement, wetin di minister tok na say make di minister of Labour hands off di negotiation wit ASUU and allow am to lead di tok-tok and e promise to get agreement within di shortest possible time.

"Di outcome of di meeting wey President @MBuhari hold on Tuesday with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to end di agitations by university unions suppose dey beyond spin-doctoring and conjectures."

Neither during nor afta di meeting wey dme give any ultimatum to di Minister of Education. During di meeting, Minister @NigEducation request say make di minister @LabourMinNG hands off di negotiation to allow am lead and conclude wetin e earlier start wit ASUU. And e promise say e fit get an agreement within di shortest possible time, possibly two to three weeks.

In carrying out dis assignment, di Minister go carry along all relevant ministries and agencies with statutory functions and duties relating to di issues involve." Di statement tok.

Di statement from goment also add say dem dey optimistic say dem fit reach agreement in an even shorter period as di administration doors dey open for dialogue and di resolution of di issues.

ASUU react to 'ultimatum statement'

Before di clarification, ASUU chair Prof Emmanuel Osodeke bin tok for interview wit Channels TV for dia Politics Today show say two weeks dey "too long" to resolve di crisis.

E add say lecturers ready to resume inside two day once dem meet dia demand.

"Two weeks dey too long," e tok. "Di issue of renegotiation don dey completed by both sides. Just come back to us and say 'we don agree', dat one no go take two days. Dem tell us say dem spend billions to feed children in school; is dat correct? how many children you don see say dem dey feed?

"Nigerians spend not less dan N200 billion as school fees paid to Ghanaian universities every year. Make goment prioritise education as number one for di kontri becos all of us must pass through di school."

Wetin dey cause di strike

Na on 14 2022, February university lecturers come togeda say e no be like say federal goment dey serious about meeting dia demand, so dem begin di first strike.

Since den, dem don dey roll am over, and now e don pass 100 days since dem close class and wey students don sidon for house doing notin.

ASUU and federal goment don dey do gbas gbos for months now, as di two sides dey trade blame on who on who dey unfair and who dey inconsistent.

ASUU accuse di federal goment say im dey predictable and dem no send di demands wey dem don dey make since for di benefit of di students.

University lecturers go strike on top dia revitalization moni, dia welfare and di implementation of dia 2009 agreement wit goment.

Dem bin also dey drag wit goment on which payment method go work for dem.

Di issue of payment system na one of di major issue between ASUU and di goment.

National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) bin say di current method of payment UTAS lack integrity test.

UTAS na University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) of ASUU.

And di Universities Peculiar Personnel Payroll System (UPPPS) for di non-teaching staff, ASUU dey insist say goment must use am to take pay dem salary.

But di goment want make dem use di Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).