JAMB cut off mark 2022 for university, polytechnic and college of education

54 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Jamb Wetin we call dis foto, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board [JAMB]

Di Joint Admission Matriculation Board, JAMB plus heads of tertiary institutions for di kontri don fix di minimum cut off marks for admissions for di 2022/2023 academic session.

Di education leaders approve 140 for universities and peg 120 for polytechnics and 100 for colleges of education.

Dem agree to di decision during di 2022 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Degree, Nigerian Certificate of Education (NCE) and National Diploma (ND) wey dey go on for di International Conference Centre, Abuja, Nigeria capital.

JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede wey announce di cut-off marks afta vote by di vice chancellors of universities, rectors of polytechnics and provosts of colleges of education say wetin dis one mean na say every institution get di right to fix dia own cut-off mark even to reach 220.