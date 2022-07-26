Portable zazu: Why dem disqualify zazu singer Portable from Headies award 2022 nominees

22 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Portable/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Headies disqualify Portable on award nominees list

Organizers of Headies Award don disqualify Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola wey pipo sabi as Portable from di list of nominees for di 15th Annual Headies wey go hold later dis year.

Di organizers for inside statement say dem disqualify Portable because e dey under investigation on top mata wey relate to criminal activities wit di police.

And because of some unkind messages e post for im social media platforms.

Di organizers say one of im post threaten to kill or injure oda nominees wey dem dey di same categories of awards dem nominate am for if e no win.

"On di 25th of May 2022, he threaten to kill, harm or cause harm to di oda nominees for di same categories of awards wey dem nominate am for if e no emerge as di winner." Di Headiest tok.

Oda crimes e commit according to di Headies

Organizers of di Awards wey be Smooth Promotions Limited say oda reasons dem disqualify portable for na on to claim say na im form One Million Boys, Ajah Boys, notorious criminal gangs wey terrorise some areas for Lagos state.

"On 18 July, Mr Okikiola publish one video for im social media platforms wha e tok say n aim be di founder of di notorious cult group One Million Boys. Di said group gain attention sake of how dem dey tiff, injure and terrorize innocent Nigerians ova di years."

E also order pipo to beat im friends, di statement add. "17 June 2022, e record himself wia e order im group of friends to beat and injure im friend, DJ Chicken." E tok say "E na eleyi paa jo", wey mean say (beat am mercilessly)."

Di headies nominate am for:

Best Street Artist

Rookie of the year

Di organizers of di award say dem no dey tolerate any yamayama behaviour from artists and don comot hand for im mata sake of dat.

Portable biography: Habeeb Okikiola

Wia dis foto come from, Portable/Twitter

Nigerian artiste Habeeb Okikiola dey always introduce himsef as Portable Omolalomi na rapper, singer and songwriter.

Portable begin trend for Nigeria social media space sake of im song, 'Zazzuu Zeh' wia im feature popular artiste Olamide and Poco Lee.

Di self-proclaimed Son Of Shaku Shaku, don climb di ranks of di kontri fastest-rising singers.

Portable Olalomi come from Ogun State, South West of Nigeria.

For one video wey im share for im tiktok page, e tok say na Nigeria rap star, Olamide bring am to limelight.

Im bin don dey record music for a while but im just reach wetin some fit describe as peak of im career afta di release of di single wey don make im name popular