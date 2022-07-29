Atiku lie against me - Wike reply di former VP lie recent interview about im unveiling of Okowa as PDP vice presidential candidate

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Rivers state Govnor Nyesom Wike don reply some comments di presidential candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar make during one recent interview wit Arise TV, wey relate to im choice of running mate for di 2023 general elections.

Govnor Wike for di Port Harcourt international Airport for Rivers state on Friday wen e dey follow tori pipo tok say di PDP presidential candidate lie against am wen e unveil Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta state govnor, as im running mate and also for di recent interview.

E also add say Atiku no send any reconciliation committee to am, as e claim for di interview.

Wike also described as unfortunate di unguarded public comments credited to respectable party members against am afta di conduct of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primaries on 29th/30th May, 2022.

Wetin Wike tok

Wia dis foto come from, NYESOM WIKE/TWITTER

Govnor Nyesom Wike wey be one of di leaders of di Peoples Democratic Party don tok for di first time since di party hold dia primaries on May 28, 29, 2022.

Di govnor wey travel out of di kontri afta di primaries clear di mata on some issues wey relate to di party and dia presidential candidate.

"But there come a time wey pipo go understand and know di true facts. So, obviously, weda I go speak no dey in doubt, to let Nigerians know di actual truth. Wen dem know di truth, whatever dem decide to do with am dey left for Nigerians.

Because, you can imagine, di presidential candidate of di PDP Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, wen e unveil di vice presidential candidate, no right thinking lover of dis party go say di speech e make on dat day dey fair. Forget about di favour seekers. Forget about di scavengers. But I no ever react to am. Dat na because dis party belong to all of us.

"Thereafter, e appear on Arise Television, see di statement e make. So many lies were told and you say make I no react to some of those issues. Dat no go dey fair."

"Nigerians go know wetin happun, Nigerians go know those who love dis kontri, Nigerians go know wetin happun behind. And dat na to assure you say I go speak on dat." E tok.

On di tori of di reconciliation committee wey di PDP leadership arrange, Govnor Wike say di former Vice President Atiku neva send any delegation to am.

However, e tok say former President of di Senate, Bukola Saraki, meet am for Spain, although in im personal capacity to tok to am about di party.

"I want to tell members of di public, as far as I am concern, I love dis party, I don remain committed and I don dey able to play my part. I no dey tok of leaving dis party.

"I no be one of those wey dey run around presidential candidate to say I want to be dis. I no be one of those favour seekers, scavengers looking for how dem go survive.

"Afta di commissioning of projects wey we don line up, we go dey able to speak to Nigerians and tell dem wetin happun. E no matter who dey nvolved.

Wetin Atiku tok

Wia dis foto come from, Abubakar Atiku/Twitter

For di interview wit Arise TV, di PDP Presidential candidate explain why im choose di Delta state Govnor Ifeanyi Okowa ova Govnor Nyesom Wike wey be di popular choice of im party leadership.

Atiku say na im right as di party candidate to choose who im want as running mate. E say im choose who e believe say im fit work wit amicably and pesin wey go deliver di policies of di party and also try to unify di kontri.

"Govnor Wike no dey rejected. Nobody dey rejected for di party. But you must understand say na di right of di candidate to pick im running mate — a running mate e believe im fit work wit amicably, and den also deliver di policies of di party, and also try to unify di kontri," di PDP candidate tok.

"Govnor Wike na brilliant politician. E dey courageous, tenacious. I believe say e get future for di political evolution of dis kontri. Dis no be question of rejection."

E also say dem don reach out to Wike and go soon solve dia internal crisis.

For di party presidential primary wey hold for May, Atiku get 371 votes to emerge as di PDP flagbearer ahead of Wike wey score 237 votes to come second for di contest.