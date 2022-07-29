Polly Irungu: Profile of di first official Photo Editor for di office of America Vice President Kamala Harris.

Kenyan-born photographer Poly Irungu don get appointment as di first official photo editor for di office of di US Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Honored and grateful na understatement," Na so Polly Irungu tok for tweet.

Two years ago, dem feature her work ontop one Nasdaq billboard for New York's Times Square as part of Amplifying Black Voice season.

Polly bin tell BBC for 2020 say she discover how hard e dey for black women for her field to reach employment and recognition.

As a result, she found Black Women Photographers, one database and community of black women photographers around di world.

Who be Polly Irungu?

Dem born Polly for Nairobi, Kenya and she be self-taught photographer.

She move go America at di age of four.

Polly Irungu na na digital editor and multi media journalist.

For 2017, Polly complete her degree in Journalism from di University of Oregon.

She be di founder of Black Women Photographers wey dem launch for July 2020.

Black Women Photographers (BWP) na global community, directory, and hub of over 1,000 Black women and non-binary identifying photographers, for over 50 kontries and 35+ U.S. states.

Polly Irungu say she want to empower black women photographers to be able to tell dia own stories.

Polly don live around di world from Nairobi to Topeka, Kansas to Eugene, Oregon to Washington, D.C., to Little Rock, Arkansas, Brooklyn and New York.