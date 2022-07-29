Kate Oguoh: Bayelsa police arrest man wey allegedly murder, bury girl wey go demand N50,000 debt from am

44 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Dick Oguoh Wetin we call dis foto, 25-year-old Kate Oguoh go demand N50,000 debt from Joseph Fekala wen e allegedly kill her

Police for Bayelsa State don begin investigate one Joseph Fekala for di alleged killing of one young girl wey dem exhume her deadibody from im room for Okaka area of Bayelsa State, Southern Nigeria.

Tori be say 25-year-old Kate Oguoh bin go demand debt of N50,000 from Joseph wey bin buy some clothes from her wen e allegedly strangle her to death and bury her for shallow grave inside im room.

Dick Oguoh, papa of Kate say she dey do business afta she bin graduate from Novena University.

According to Oguoh, na Thursday, 18 July 2022 im wife call am to complain say Kate number no dey connect as she call her from morning till evening no way, so im tell her make she no worry, dem go go look for her in di morning as e fit be network problem.

Wia dis foto come from, Dick Oguoh

"So dis morning, dem trace her to Okaka wia she tell di mother say she go demand N50,000 debt from di pesin wey dey owe her and e shock am wen e see di kain place she dey.

My wife tell me say dis na di boy [Joseph Fekala] wey dey owe Kate N50,000 wey no gree pay am so she (Kate) come demand dat debt from am becos anytime she call am, e no dey ansa her.

So I ask di boy wia is my daughter? E say im no see her. I ask am again, wey my daughter? E say e no see her. I ask am wen you see her last? E say yesterday. I ask am wetin she wear? E say she wear white polo and black jean trousers. I ask am wen she comot from house? E say na sometime afta seven in di morning." Mr Oguoh tok.

Mr Oguoh say e tok so, im tell im wife say di boy must be suspected, make she dey with am while e go go report for police.

"As I dey di police station, my wife call me say dem don see her deadibodi wia im kill and bury her inside im room.”

Wia dis foto come from, Dick Oguoh

Mr Oguoh say im come with di police and dem dig out di deadibodi of im daughter, carry go hospital.

For video wey dey circulate, pipo bin surround di place dem discover di deadi bodi of di girl.

Dem later gada di suspect begin beat am before police come carri am go.