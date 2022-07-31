Alika Ogorchukwu: Killing of Nigerian migrant for broad daylight inside central Italy make pipo para

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Polizia di Stato/Questura di Macerata Wetin we call dis foto, Di local police release foto of di scene afta di attack

Nigeria goment don condemn di killing of one Nigerian man wey be street trader for Central Italy.

Alika Ogorchukwu die afta one white man attack am for broad daylight for Central Italy.

Pipo video di attack wey happun on Friday July 29 for Civitanova Marche town centre.

But nobody try to stop am, for di video one white man hold Ogorchukwu for ground wit force.

Ogorchukwu bin dey struggle for im life as di white man pin am for ground.

For now, nobody know wetin cause di fight

Police don arrest one 32-year-old Italian on di suspicion of murder and robbery.

Di video of di attack wey full Italian news websites and social media - shock di community, many point shock by "di I don't care attitude" of witnesses.

Call for justice

Di victim wey im name na Alika Ogorchukwu, na married father of two.

Im wife, Charity Oriachi, no fit hold her tears as she tell tori pipo how dem show her im body for ground.

On Saturday, hundreds of pipo from di local Nigerian community enta di streets of Civitanova Marche, for Marche region, to demand justice.

Italian politicians too don condemn di attack

Enrico Letta, di leader of di left-wing Democratic Party, say wetin happen dey "shocking".

"Unheard of ferocity. Widespread indifference. No justification," e write for tweet.

Right-wing leader Matteo Salvini say "security no get colour" and "e need to return as pesin right."

Wetin Nigeria goment tok?

Nigeria Ambassador to Italy Mfawa Omini Abam don condemn di attack and send condolence message to Ogorchukwu wife and di rest of im family.

Di embassy say dem dey currently work wit relevant Italian authorities to ensure say dem get justice for dis mata and also provide help to Ogorchukwu family.