'Wike na my friend, we dey find way to tok' - Okowa speak afta Rivers state governor slam PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar

one hour wey don pass

Delta state Govnor and di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, vice presidential candidate Senator Ifeanyi Okowa say dem don dey tok small-small inside to settle di gbege wey dey di party.

Senator Okowa tok dey come afta Rivers state Govnor Nyesom Wike reply some comments di presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar make during one recent interview wey relate to im choice of running mate for di 2023 general elections. Wike say Atiku tell plenti lies and e go soo come out to tok wetin true-true happun.

But Senator Okowa tell BBC Pidgin inside exclusive interview say e don dey find way to tok to Wike and everytin go settle soon.

“We don dey tok for inside, we dey tok for inside, everytin dey settle small-small, you know say wen sometin happun and everybody no fit agree, na small-small dem dey take dey settle am, dat work we still dey workl am for inside. We dey find way to tok na so I go put am. E be my friend, me I be im friend, we dey find way to tok.

“Atiku don tok im own version of wetin hapun, and I sure say dat version wey e tok na di true position, I no also tok say Wike dey lie oh, but if pesin carri dey vex, it’s important to air your views, but for us for di party, na how to bring everybody togeda, how all of us go work togeda na im we dey tok. Wike na still very important member of di party, e don work so hard for di party as many of us don work hard too so we dey pray make everytin come togeda and we dey tok small-small. I sure say very soon we go siddon.” E tok.

Di PDP vice presidential candidate also tok about why im accept to become di running mate of Atiku.

"Me I know say di man get di kain experience wey we need to run di goment for now. Di Nigeria wey we dey now today no be everybody wey tok say dem wan be president, e get those wey wan be president becos dem just wan be president, e get those wey wan be president wey dey deceive pipo.

Now no be even about di party but about who go fit do di work for now, becos to lead pipo no be about bread and butter tin oh. To lead pipo wit di way Nigeria dey now, no be di kain tin wey you dey bring somebody accidentally go put dia becos wen e reach dia, di goment go consume am e no go know wetin to do.

So we need somebody wey get plenti experience wey go fit siddon from day one, e go begin to handle di situation, somebody wey go fit command respect and cari pipo togeda siddon, get beta programme, e go dey tok to pipo and dem go understand and I believe today for all dem wey dey run, na only im get dat relevant experience." E tok.

On wetin e tink say dia chances be for 2023, e say dem dey appeal to di youths not to make di wrong decision.

"Our own na to continue to dey tk to dey tok to our youths make dem begin to dey carri di message out dia say at a time of hopelessness as we dey now make dem no out of frustration take di wrong decision. Na im we dey tell dem. No be about APC, PDP Labour party, NNPP or oda parties, na about looking at di issues."

Senator Ifeanyi Okowa also chook mouth inside di candidacy and chance of di Labour Party candidate Peter Obi wey decamp from PDP, Okowa wey agree say e get popularity, e add say e no get di kain experience to rescue Nigeria.

"I no tok say e no go get vote, e go get vote.

"Im experience dat one, e no fit waka for dis wan oh, e go hard, dat experience wey e get for dia e get experience wey you dey get, e no dey deep enough, even me wen dey currently as govnor now, as I dey tok, I dey di time of crisis I know how gard eb e, I even wan larb dat wan from Atiku, becos e don get di experience from within di federal goment wey e be say dem fit handle am.

Despite di crisis wey make INEC omit di name of di PDP govnorship candidate for list dem release of candidates for Delta stae, di former senator dey confident say erytin go dey resolved.