Monkeypox cases: Ghana confirm first death from de virus

one hour wey don pass

Monkeypox kill one pesin in de Upper East Region of de country. Dis be de first monkeypox death case since di outbreak of de virus in June dis year. According to Health officials, de patient report to de Upper East Regional Hospital with history of fever and skin rash. Na on July 26, 2022 de patient die, but GHS only get confirmation from Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research on July 28 afta samples dem send test positive for monkeypox.

Upper East Regional Health Directorate, Dr Emmanuel Kofi Dzotsi talk say "we record one case and de person die. I no fit give more information as we go brief media in de coming days."

GHS say de victim wey die of monkeypox come in contact with 13 people.Health officials say dem dey monitor de 13 contacts closely to rule out possible infection and spread. Meanwhile, dem tighten dia surveillance to contain possible spread of de disease.

34 monkeypox cases for Ghana

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

De total number of confirmed cases of monkeypox outbreak for Ghana be 34.

More dan 50 percent of cases dey inside Greater Accra Region according to GHS. So far, dem record cases for Greater Accra, Ashanti, Bono, Bono East, Eastern, and Upper West and recently Upper East Region.De age distribution of infected persons dey range from 9 month old to 41 years.

How to protect your body from monkeypox

Even though health experts agree say di risks to di public dey low, see several tins you fit do to reduce your risk of catching di virus.

