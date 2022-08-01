PVC registration online deadline: Inec give ansa to questions around voter registration deadline and permanent voter card collection

53 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, INEC/Twitter

Di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) say dem no go extend di deadline for di continuous Voters Registration Exercise.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Commission, Festus Okoye tell BBC Pidgin as di election body officially close di registration portal for 31 July, 2022.

Okoye tell BBC Pidgin say INEC don give eligible Nigerians plenty time to register for di voters card and anybody wey no do am go need wait until afta di 2023 general elections.

Na June 28, 2021 INEC announce di continuous voters registration exercise for pipo wey just dey clock 18 years and for pipo wey neva register before. Di exercise suppose end for June 2021 but dem postpone am to July 2022 to allow pipo wey still wan register to do am.

But now, INEC say no more room for extension as dem need focus on oda tins as any oda further extension go do complete damage to di preparations and timetable of di 2023 general elections timetable.

Na only di Continuous Voters Registration exercise dey end?

Wia dis foto come from, INEC/Twitter

According to di INEC Commissioner, everytin wey need do wit di registration of di Permanent Voters Cards, PVC, don end.

Registration for new registrants, transfer of voters cards, replacement of damaged cards, everytin don end until afta di 2023 general elections.

But pipo still fit collect dia PVC.

Wetin be di next tin for INEC afta dem end CVR?

Okoye say plenty work still dey for INEC to do before di 2023 general elections.

Dis include:

Cleaning up di register to remove multiple registrants using di Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS). Dis na to separate pipo wey do double registration.

Consolidating di national register of voters (existing voters and new registrants).

Display names of registrants polling unit basis for each of the 8,809 registration areas (wards) across di 774 local government areas nationwide for public scrutiny.