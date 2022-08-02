Summer holiday activities for children: Tins parents fit do wit kids for fun and preparation for di new session

Wia dis foto come from, UNICEF/Twitter

Di long summer holidays don start and plenty questions dey ground on how parents and children fit enjoy and fill di time.

Summer holidays na di long holiday, primary and secondary school children dey get afta di third term academic session.

Parents dey always wonder how dem fit engage dia children during dis holiday, so dat as dem dey play, relax and enjoy di holiday, dem go also fit get little education.

One way na by informal learning, e dey dey keep di mind active and help children learn many interesting tins apart from school work.

Dis na some tips from top educationalists on how to keep kids happy, at di same time, ready dia mind for di new academic year.

Get active

Wia dis foto come from, UNICEF/Twitter

Do something wey go make di children dey fit and healthy. Try out some fun new physical games and activities dem fit do both indoors and outdoors.

Swinging, climbing, balancing or throwing and catching ball for playground dey help develop children co-ordination and strength for dia arms, legs and whole body ( e dey known as 'gross motor skills').

Building a castle dey great for finger control - wit sand and pebbles for di beach, wit mud and stones outside di back door or for park.

Playgrounds na correct place for children to go wit or make friends. Different kain games go dey to play and dem go fit relate wit oda children.

"Na about making children feel say una dey run am togeda." - Dr Debra Kidd, Education consultant and former teacher tok.

Artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence or AI na software technologies dem dey use do robot or make computer to dey act and tink like pesin, according to Marketing Business News.

Di AI field get plenty career opportunities and many pipo no too sabi about am. E go be great opportunity if children fit learn am early.

Get new skills

Wia dis foto come from, UNICEF/Twitter

Summer na di perfect time for finding something you love to do

Collection of short feems to inspire young pipo to sabi dia passions and talents, so dem fit set life goals.

Children fit learn computer, how to play musical instruments wey dem like, learn new language, art, graphic design, fashion design, pastry,

"Informal learning dey very important for children of all ages." - Dr Debra Kidd, education consultant and former teacher tok.

Reading

Wia dis foto come from, UNICEF/Twitter

Reading for pleasure na important part of child's development