Two oda pipo dey wey dia name no too catch like dat dey on di ballot paper. Dem no be strong contender.
George Wajackoyah don catch di attention of di masses wit im proposal to legalise marijuana cultivation and to export snake venom.
David Mwaure Waihiga dey run anti-corruption message.
Why di president no back im deputy?
Tins don turn upside down for Kenyan politics. Mr Odinga na one-time serious enemy of di current President, Uhuru Kenyatta.
Di enimity between dem dey traced back to 60 years wen dia papa, both independence leaders, get issues and go dia separate ways.
But in a remarkable turnaround, di two men shake hands and make up for 2018 and Mr Kenyatta throw im weight behind Mr Odinga campaign.
Dis one leave Mr Ruto outside, inside cold and for several years, im relationship wit di top no too sweet.
Wetin be di main issue?
Di focus on di deputy president for dis election na di - economy.
For oda recent elections debates, toks about corruption and justice na im dey take di centre table, but dis time around, pipo dey tink about dia pockets.
Oga Ruto wey come from average but now don get bastard money, dey focus on policies to tackle youth unemployment and for 2018, e coin di phrase "hustler nation" to refer to pipo wey dey struggle to make ends meet.
As act of political symbolism, alongside di usual election serenre, e don give out free wheelbarrows for im campaign rallies.
E also present im candidacy as attempt to end di domination of Kenyan politics by dynastic families: di Kenyattas and Odingas.
Oga Odinga promise to continue di president development agenda and improve di lives of vulnerable Kenyans as e go give dem 6,000 Kenyan shilling ($50; £40) monthly stipend from one new social protection fund if e dey elected as president.
E don also pledge to provide affordable healthcare through wetin e call "Baba Care", to promote himself as a fatherly figure for di nation of more than 56 million population.
Any ethnic dimension dey to dis election?
For Kenya, dem dey cast votes along ethnic lines and in previous years, e dey sometimes lead to nationwide violence wey pipo dey suffer attack and dey dey killed simply because of di community dem from come.
Di election of December 2007 dey followed by weeks of ethnic-based violence in which an estimated 1,200 pipo die and about 600,000 run leave dia homes.
Since den, politicians dey always beg for peaceful democratic engagement. But the issue of ethnic affiliation still dey.
Oga Odinga, na from Luo, and Oga Ruto, na Kalenjin, both of dem go rely on di votes of dia large ethnic groups to carry dem enta di State House.
But in a calculated move, both of dem don choose dia running mates from di kontri largest ethnic group - di Kikuyu. For Martha Karua, Mr Odinga don also pick di first woman to run on a major political party presidential ticket.
Concerns still dey say some ethnic tensions fit spill ova into violence and some pipo dey move to areas wia dia ethnic groups form di the majority to avoid being targeted.
But, in light of wetin happun afta di 2007 vote, authorities don take steps to ensure say tins dey peaceful.
Di election go dey free and fair?
Pipo go dey watch to see if di electoral commission don straighten out di problems wey for 2017 lead to di cancellation of di initial election result, wey make dem do di election all ova again.
Di issue dat time na di system wey suppose electronically transmit results from every polling station no bin work for some places. Opposition lawyers wey dey represent Mr Odinga argue successfully say dis allow di votes wey tally to dey tampered wit.
Dis time, di authorities say dem don take measures to make sure say electronic transmission go work smoothly.
Di speed of getting di election result go depend on how well dat system works, but for di night of 9 August, every result go dey closely scrutinised by di candidates' representatives to make sure dem no cheat dem out of di top job.
Oda elections dey happun?
On polling day, Kenyans go dey cast multiple votes.
Alongside di presidential election, pipo go dey vote for MPs and senators wey wan go di national parliament, county governors and county assembly members.
And women get extra vote to elect one of 47 women's representatives to sit for di national assembly.
How di election go work?
Polls dey due to open for 11 hours from 06:00 local time (03:00 GMT). Anyone wey still dey di queue for closing time no go dey allowed to vote.
Once closed, officials go begin count di votes at each polling station.
E neva clear yet wen di presidential election result go dey announced but di electoral commission get maximum of seven days to count and tally di votes.
To win, a candidate need more dan half di votes cast nationally and at least 25% of di votes cast in each of more than half of di counties.
If dem no reach dat threshold, den di election go enta into a second-round run-off between di top two candidates.
Who is in the race to run Kenya?
Learn more about Kenya’s presidential candidates
Choose a candidate to view their bio
Raila Amollo Odinga
Azimio la Umoja Coalition
Age: 77
Nicknamed “Baba”
Son of former vice-president
Trained as an engineer in what was then East Germany
Prime minister from 2008 to 2013 in the unity government created after post-election violence
Formed alliance with ex-political enemy President Uhuru Kenyatta
Four-time unsuccessful presidential candidate
Championed multiparty democracy in the one-party era.
Detained twice (1982-88 and 1989-91) as a political prisoner.
Seen as a formidable campaigner able to draw large crowds.
Achieve double-digit economic growth through investment in small business and manufacturing sector.
Provide affordable quality healthcare for all.
Disburse $50 (£42) a month to two million needy households.
William Samoei Ruto
Kenya Kwanza Alliance
Age: 55
Worked as a street trader as a teenager.
Has a PhD in plant ecology from the University of Nairobi.
Served as deputy president since 2013 but fell out with boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.
One of Kenya’s biggest maize farmers.
Charged by the International Criminal Court over post-election violence – charges later dropped.
Portrays himself as champion of the downtrodden.
Coined phrase “hustler nation”
Owns huge parcels of land but the source of his wealth is a subject of speculation.
Praised as an effective agriculture minister from 2008-2010.
Seen as a powerful orator and robust media interviewee
Give all Kenyans subsidised health insurance cover and a fee waiver for poor households.
Allocate $420m annually to support small and medium-sized enterprises.
Appoint a gender-balanced cabinet.
George Wajackoyah
Roots Party
Age: 63
Holds a masters in international development law from the UK’s University of Warwick.
Says he has 17 university degrees
Worked in police intelligence before he fled the country in 1990 to escape from torture
Gained notoriety with eye-catching policies
Lived on the streets of the capital as a child and was rescued by Hare Krishna worshippers
Partner in a law firm he established in 2018
Campaigns wearing a tracksuit, T-shirt and headscarf rather than a smart suit
Legalise the farming and production of marijuana for industrial and medical use
Switch to a four-day working week from Monday to Thursday
Invest in snake farming to extract the venom which can be exported
David Mwaure Waihiga
Agano Party
Age: 65
Practised law for more than three decades
Also an ordained reverend
Previously ran for MP, senator and county governor – losing each time
Founded Agano Party in 2006
Says he brings a “breath of fresh air” to the top of politics
First expressed an interest in running for president in 2013
Set up an asset recovery agency under the presidency to recover stolen funds
Slash income tax by half and get rid of it altogether for medics and police
Give incentives to manufacturers and entrepreneurs to create jobs