Police ban on the use of dia uniforms without permission to do skits and odas generate reactions

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Police Force/Twitter

Nigeria Inspector General of Police Alkali Baba Usman recently order say skit makers and feem pipo wey no apply and get permission before using dia uniforms for feems go face ‘full wrath of di law’.

Di IG of Police say e dey frown at di demeaning manner wey skit makers and feem pipo dey show Nigeria Police for dia content without checking wetin di law tok on di mata.

Bushkiddo wey be popular skit maker say di new police directive na something wey fit affect dia work considering say ‘timeliness’ na di major tin for pipo in di business.

“As I dey tok to you now, idea about a skit fit just come to me and if I say before I produce and upload am I must go get permission because I wan use police uniform dat one go really affect di work.”

“In my opinion, with dis police directive, wetin go happun be say many skit makers go dey move away from ideas wey involve police in order not to waste time or run foul of di law.”

On im own side, di actor say e fit get anoda colour of cloth to dey use without necessarily mentioning police and dat e fit also dey use banana as gun since na comedy skits e dey do.

'Dis directive show say police neva still understand film makers role'

Popular Nollywood actor Charles Inojie tok say police and feem pipo suppose be partners and dat in di past, dem try dia best to beta di relationship.

E add say, e feel say e dey wrong for di IG to call for arrest of actors wey no collect permit because of di big role wey feem pipo dey play for nation building.

"For example, for kontris like United states of America, di police dey do dia best to support feem pipo with kits and oda logistics and na so e suppose be everywia."

"Here for Nigeria, we pay to feem in a police station, pay to use oda accessories and e get feem makers wey no fit afford to pay and dat go mean poor result for di content wey dem wan achieve."

‘Di problem no be difficult one’

Babangida Bangis na actor and director for northern Nigeria movie industry Kannywood and e tok say im view regarding di police directive na say since dem no stop actors from using di uniform altogeda, di problem wey dey ground na easy one.

According to di ‘Mayafin Sharri’ actor, dis directive go also bring police and actors closer wey go increase knowledge sharing.

“Assuming dem say make we no wear police uniform altogether I for tok say dat one no fit work but since na just to apply and get permit we go dey do dat one.”

“And in my view, dis go strengthen di relationship between us and di police because some of our movie pipo still fit use wrong police uniform of an officer for feem but with police guidance, all dat no go happun.”

Wetin be di procedure for movie, skit makers wey wan use police uniform?

We ask dis question to SP Abdullahi Haruna wey be tok-tok pesin of Kano Police Command and e tok say di procedure na simple one.

“So for any state wey di movie or skit maker dey live, e go just write to di commissioner of police for di state requesting for permission to use police uniform for im skit or movie.”

“Di whole process no go take long, within days, e don finish but di tin be say we need to also go through di script to see wetin dem wan do and achieve.”

Di officer say di reason dem go request to see script na to advise and guide because e get cases wia di movie or skit makers no even sabi di simplest of police work procedures.

“Sometimes u go see wia for di feem dem dey call pesin inspector but di uniform wey e wear na for a different rank, so those na some of di guidance wey we go give.”