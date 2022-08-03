Safina Diamond: How woman allegedly murder her Canadian boyfriend wey come down for visit

Wia dis foto come from, Safina Mohammed Adizatu/Twitter

District Court for Ghana don charge one young lady and her accomplice with murder for allegedly killing one Canada based Ghanaian.

De young lady allegedly murder her Canadian boyfriend wey come down for short visit.

Safina Mohammed Adizatu, 23 years dey level 100 for University of Ghana.

According to di police, she kill her boyfriend with anoda male accomplice, Michael Fiifi Ampofo Arku.

De prosecution led by Chief Inspector Jacob Nyarko talk de court day on Sunday, July 24, 2022, de now deceased visit Safina who dey live for Ashalley Botwe School Junction wey e decide say he go spend de night.

According to de police prosecution, at night, Safina, Arku den other accomplices wey dem no identify yet stab de young man several times with knife on en chin, jaw, back wey dem strangle am to death.

After, dem keep en body inside for almost 24 hours cos dem no know how to dispose off en body.

Eventually, dem remove am from de room come drop am outside by de car de deceased park outside.

Safina eventually call police friend say one man wey visit am die suddenly, but wen de officer arrive de scene he realize say dis be foul play wey make dem come arrest her.

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Police Wetin we call dis foto, Prince Osei Kofi di boyfriend wey Safina allegedly kill travel from Canada to Ghana for burial

'My cousin come Ghana for funeral wey dem kill am'

De young man who according to family be Ghanaian who dey reside Canada permanently come de country to supervise de funeral of en elder sister wey die.

"Prince Osei Kofi come Ghana for funeral of dema senior sister. He travel leave Ghana na he be small boy" Obama Cee who be cousin of de deceased talk.

"My cousin end en relationship with de lady for like three years now. He even marry wey he get kids on top" she add.

According to en relative, de young man dey send de young lady money, phones den tins so dem no understand why she for kill am.

Who be Safina Mohammed Adizatu

Safina Diamond be young lady who dey venture into music in addition to her studies.

Her music name be Safira Diamond, she be Muslim who dey build brand for herself on Instagram.

Safina get some 11,000 active followers on Instagram where she dey build her fan base on social media.