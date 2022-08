Rivers state High Court order Multichoice to pay customer N400,000 damages afta dem fail to redeem dia promo promise

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Gift Major

One High court for Port Harcourt, Rivers state don order Multichoice Nigeria Ltd to pay di sum of N400,000 as damages to one of dia customers, Gift Major afta dem fail to offer am service afta im pay for dia upgrade subscription.

Dis order dey come after di Multichoice Nigeria Ltd appeal against di judgement of Chief Magistrate court.

Na for 2018 Gift Major carry Multichoice Nigeria Ltd wey dey operate DSTV go court as dem no upgrade am afta im pay for upgrade for one promo dem bin dey do.

Di Magistrate court bin don compel Multichoice Nigeria Ltd to give one year free subscription to Gift Major, but as dem no dey satisfied with di judgement, Multichoice Nigeria Ltd come appeal before High Court.

Di presiding Judge, Justice Margaret Okpara as she deliver judgement on di appeal case, uphold part of di judgement of di Chief Magistrate court wey bin order Multichoice to pay N200,000 as costs to Major in addition to di one year free subscription.

Justice Okpara come change di one year free subscription to N400,000 as damage wey dem go pay to Major.

Afta di judgement, Gift Major wey be lawyer and im represent imsef for di case tok say e happy with di judgement as na victory for consumer rights.

“Dis na victory for consumer rights becos before now, customers no dey push for dia rights wen a service provider fail to provide di services wey customers don pay for and dis na di tin wey play out for dis case.

So now consumers don dey empowered to challenge service providers wen dem no provide di services wey consumers don pay for.”

Major explain say di reason wey make am drag Multichoice Nigeria Ltd go court na becos of dia promo wey say if pesin pay for di next bouquet package for dia DSTV subscription, dem go come upgrade you to di next one.

“As at dat time, I bin dey di compact bouquet of DSTV, dem say if I upgrade to Compact plus dem go upgrade me to Premium for one month. So I pay but dem no do di upgrade.

I go dia office for Port Harcourt go complain, dem tell me say na only for Lagos dem fit do am. I go Twitter go chat with dem, dem say dem go work on am.