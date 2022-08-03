Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi tok about im son death at di age of 48 from drug abuse

Chief Ebenezer Obey - Fabiyi don tok about di death of one of im sons, Olayinka Olalekan wey die on Saturday 29, July 2022 at di age of 48.

Di legendary artiste confam am for one press release wey im Manager Tunji Odunmbaku confam to BBC Yoruba say Oga Olayinka die from drug abuse.

Dem don since bury Olayinka, one day afta di reports of im death.

"Wetin happun to my son na im make me found one organisation wey go dey help parents wey dia pikin dey take hard drug and alcohol.

For inside statement wey im release to di media on Tuesday, Chief Ebenezer Obey say doctors bin don tell am six months ago say Olayinka only get about six months to live.

"Dis na sad news wey any papa no suppose hear about im pikin."

Obey wey appreciate di pipo wey condole wit am say im son die from drug abuse and alcohol.

Im explain say all im efforts to stop im son from drug abuse no work.

Di legendary gospel artiste add am say im dey start one new ministry wey dem call, 'Freedom from alcoholism and drug addiction ministry' as part of efforts to join body wit di war against alcoholism and drug addiction, especially among young Nigerians and for pipo wey dey Diaspora.

Dis ministry go help parents wey dia pikin dey go through di same tin. E tok.

"Wen doctors tell me wen Yinka go die, I follow Holy Spirit tok say make e show me wetin I go do concerning di news. Di ansa wey im give me na say make I establish di ministry wey go preach against drug and alcohol abuse."

Chief Obey say im sabi di impact of condolences wey pipo dey send but wetin im go appreciate more from pipo now na prayer of support for di new ministry wey go tackle drug abuse

Apart from dis, e say FADAM, go also support families of pipo or young pipo wey don become victims of drug use for dem to get beta.

Wetin to sabi about Chief Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi

Obey wey im nickname na 'Chief Commander', don get beautiful career as Yoruba musician in di past 50 years.

Different generations of pipo for Nigeria and beyond don enjoy im songs wey dey always carri ogbonge life lessons and tori.

Some of im songs include: Inter-Reformers A Tunde, Eko Ile, Around the World, Iwa Ika Ko Pe, Joy of Salvation, What God Has Joined Together, Aimasiko, Ase Oluwa, Good News, I Am a Winner, Count Your Blessing and Igba Owuro Lawa.