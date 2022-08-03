Niger Republic - Country profile: Tins you fit no know

Wia dis foto come from, @PresidenceNiger/Twitter

Republic of Niger dey celebrate 62nd Independence Day anniversary in 2022.

Niger gain independence from France on August 3, 1960.

As region wey get vast land for West Africa, Niger na one of di last African kontris wey Europeans colonize.

France increase dia military efforts to conquer Niger afta di 1885 Berlin conference wey carve Africa into regions for di colonial powers.

Di French meet wit large resistance in Niger as all di ethnic groups protest against di European invaders.

Na for 1922 and afta two decades of fighting, Niger finally come under French control and e become colony for 1922.

Na for July 1960, France agree to allow Niger become fully independent.

Niger gain dia full independence on August 3rd 1960 as Hamani Diori become Niger first president.

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency Of The Republic Of Niger

Niger kontri profile

A massive, dry state for di edge of di Sahara desert, UN rate Niger as one of di world's least-developed nations.

Di West Africa Sahara region na four-fifths di size of Alaska. E dey surrounded by Mali, Algeria, Libya, Chad, Nigeria, Benin, and Burkina Faso.

Di Niger River for di southwest dey flow through di kontri only fertile area. Elsewhere di land na semiarid.

Niger share borders wit seven neighbouring kontris.

In order of shared border length, dem be: Nigeria (1,608 km), Chad (1,196 km), Algeria (951 km), Mali (838 km), Burkina Faso (622 km), Libya (342 km), and Benin (277 km).

Niger fall victim to a series of coups and political instability afta dia independence from France for 1960.

Today di kontri dey struggle frequent droughts, insurgency and wide-spread poverty.

Niger dey bet on increased oil exploration and gold mining to help modernize dia economy.

But basic rights issues, like slavery - wey dem ban for 2003 still be problem plus high rate of illiteracy and disease, still remain as stubborn challenges.

US get significant military presence for di kontri wey dey there to fight Islamist militants.

FACTS

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Facts about Republic of Niger

The Republic of Niger Capital: Niamey Population 16.6 million

Area 1.27 million sq km (489,000 sq miles)

Major languages French (official), Hausa, Songhai, Arabic

Major religions Islam, indigenous beliefs

Life expectancy 55 years (men), 56 years (women)

Currency CFA (Communaute Financiere Africaine) franc Getty Images

LEADER

President: Mohamed Bazoum

Wia dis foto come from, ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)

Dem swear in former interior minister Mohamed Bazoum as president for April 2021.

Na Niger first democratic transfer of power since independence for 1960.

Im most immediate priority na di deadly jihadist insurgency wey dey cause wahala for di western part of di kontri and across di broader Sahel region.

MEDIA

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Radio na di major news source for Niger and local privately-owned stations dey operate alongside di national state broadcaster.

Many media outlets dey struggle to survive financially. Journalists dey face difficulties, including detention or prosecution over critical reporting.

Na around 10% of dia citizens dey online.

TIMELINE

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Some key events for Niger history:

1890 - French occupy Niger.

1960 - Niger become independent but serious drought affect di kontri, wey enta a period of political instability and coups.

1990 - One rebellion start for northern Niger, wey add to di kontri political unrest.

2003 - Slavery dey banned and Niger gain international prominence wen di den-US President George Bush claim say Iraq dey try obtain uranium from Niger for dia nuclear programme.

2005 - UN warn say millions of pipo dey face severe malnutrition because of food shortages wey drought and locust infestations cause.

2010 - Dem approve for referendum one new constitution wey dey designed to restore civilian rule;

2011 - Mahamadou Issoufou become president.