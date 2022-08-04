Iniubong Umoren case: High Court go deliver judgement today
Justice Bassey Nkanang of di Akwa Ibom State High Court go deliver on today, 4, August, 2022 on top di murder trial of late Iniubong Umoren to
Umoren, be graduate of Philosophy, University of Uyo wey dem kill while she dey on a job hunt for April 2021 as she dey wait for NYSC mobilization.
Di trial judge, Justice Bassey Nkanang fix di judgment date afta di Prosecution and di Defence Counsel adopt dia final written addresses.
Di three pesins wey dey stand trial for di murder case na Uduak-Abasi Akpan, di first accused pesin, Frank Akpan and Anwan-Bassey Akpan di second and third accused pesins.
Di first accused, Uduak-Abasi Akpan wey dem say invite her for a job interview dey stand trial on two count charge of rape and murder, and if di court find am guilty e fit get di death penalty.
Di second accused pesin Frank Akpan wey be im father dey charged with accessory afta di fact to murder and di third accused Anwan-Bassey Akpan, Uduak Akpan sister dey charged with harbouring her brother for her residence in Calabar in a bid to assist am to escape justice. Dem fit get life imprisonment sentence if di court find d guilty.
How di mata start?
Na for April 2021 one of Iniubong Umoren friend raise alarm for social media say she dey miss.
Iniubong Ephraim Umoren wey be graduate of Philosophy from di University of Uyo bin go online on April 27, to appeal for job, but she fall into di wrong hands. For her pinned post on Twitter wey she post on April 27, she say she dey find work.
On 29 April, Umoh Uduak, her friend begin use #HinyNumoren to announce say her friend dey in trouble and she need help.
Uduak wey her twitter handle be @HappinessActivist say her friend tell her say she dey go for one job interview for Airport road Uyo, Akwa Ibom State and she no return since den.
She say di interview venue dey very far from her house. She add say she bin send her one second audio record and as she try call her back, na her scream she hear. Plenty twitter users chook mouth to find her.
Dis come make police for Akwa Ibom State begin investigate di matter and arrest one Uduak-Abasi Akpan afta dem find Iniobong Umoren dead for one shallow grave for im house for Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital.
Di Police arrest 20 year old Uduak Frank Akpan for di suspected kidnap, rape and murder of Miss Umoren.
Di Police Commissioner, Andrew Amiengheme say dem first report di case as suspected kidnapping, but while on di trail of di kidnapers, ICT pipo enta social media as na dia dem take connect, picture of di father and di boy come up and dem arrest di papa as di boy bin don escape.
"E bin first dey deny di case, but afta serious questioning, e break down and confess and na dia di case change from anti-kidnapping to homicide, murder and e lead di police to di place e bury di girl. E dey obvious say struggle happen, mark dey part of her abdomen and her head." E tok.
Timeline of how di case waka
- JULY 2021 - Uduak Frank Akpan plead guilty before Justice Bennett Ilaumoh.
- 2ND NOVEMBER, 2021 - Justice Bassey Nkenang take over di case from former trial judge, Justice Bennett Illaumoh wey dem transfer to Itu Judicial Division.
- 2ND NOVEMBER, 2021 - Fresh trial begin
- 2ND NOVEMBER, 2021 - Di court bin issue production warrant for di third accused person, 25 year-old Bassey Anwan Akpan, graduate of English Language and Literary Studies say e keep im younger brother for her residence for Calabar.
- 4TH NOVEMBER, 2021 - Dem adjourn di case for plea.
- NOVEMBER 4, 2021 - 1st Prosecution Witness and Chairman of Uruan Local Government Area, Surveyor Iniobong Ekpenyong tell di court say Uduak Frank Akpan come im house and confess to am say e murder Iniubong Umoren.
- NOVEMBER 4, 2021 - 2nd Prosecution Witness, Kufre Effiong for im evidence also tell di court say Uduak Frank Akpan tell am and im cousin, Surveyor Iniobong Ekpenyong say e murder Iniubong Umoren.
- NOVEMBER 16, 2021 - 5th Prosecution Witness and Police Investigation Officer, Inspector Sunday Udo tell di court say Uduak Frank Akpan confess to am say e murder Iniubong Umoren and take di police to im father residence for Uruan, wia dem dig out di decomposed body of Umoren.
- NOVEMBER 16, 2021 - Di accused pesin, Uduak Frank Akpan for im evidence for court, deny say e make any confessional statement.
- DECEMBER 1, 2021 - Adoption of written addresses on trial within trial.
- DECEMBER 13, 2021 - Ruling on trial within trial.
- 6TH APRIL, 2022 - Uduak Frank Akpan deny knowledge of Iniubong Umoren wey dem dig out im body from im father residence.