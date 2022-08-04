Court sentence Uduak Akpan to death by hanging for murder of Iniubong Umoren

Justice Bassey Nkanang of di Akwa Ibom State High Court don sentence Uduak Akpan to death by hanging for di murder of late Iniubong Umoren.

Umoren, be graduate of Philosophy, University of Uyo wen Uduak kill am as she dey on a job hunt for April 2021 as she dey wait for NYSC mobilization.

Di trial judge, Justice Bassey Nkanang bin fix di judgment date afta di Prosecution and di Defence Counsel adopt dia final written addresses.

Di three pesins wey stand trial for di murder case na Uduak-Abasi Akpan, di first accused pesin, Frank Akpan and Anwan-Bassey Akpan di second and third accused pesins.

Court however discharge and acquit Frank Akpan and Anwan-Bassey Akpan di second and third accused pesins.

Uduak-Abasi Akpan wey invite her for a job interview stand trial on two count charge of rape and murder.

Di second accused pesin Frank Akpan wey be im father bin dey charged with accessory afta di fact to murder and di third accused Anwan-Bassey Akpan, Uduak Akpan sister bin dey charged with harbouring her brother for her residence in Calabar in a bid to assist am to escape justice.