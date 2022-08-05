Premier League fixtures 2022/2023: Everything you need to know as new season dey start

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, New managers, teams, players and rulesdey dis season

Di 31st Premier League season dey start Friday, 5, August, 2022 earlier dan usual. Crystal Palace dey face Arsenal on Friday - as football try to fit in winter World Cup.

Wetin be di fixtures, wetin dey new dis season, who be di new faces and how di winter break dey work?

New rules

Di biggest change be say each team fit make five substitutions per game, up from three.

Premier League bring di rule back for di remainder of 2019-20 season wen football returne afta di first Covid lockdown for 2020.

Most of Europe oda leagues and Uefa competitions - keep five subs, English football go back to three.

Anoda change be say, di Premier League go bring in one multi-ball system to reduce delays wen di ball dey out of play.

Total of 10 balls go dey di match ball, one wit di fourth official and eight around di pitch on cones next to 'ball assistant'.

Provisions dey to also postpone games sake of missing players.

New ball also dey...

New teams

Nottingham Forest don return to di Premier League for di first time inside 23 years, since dem dey relegated for 1998-99.

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport Wetin we call dis foto, Nottingham Forest be di first team to win di European Cup and drop down to dia domestic third tier

Di oda two teams wey dey come up don dey for di top flight more recently.

Scott Parker and Fulham, wey dey relegated for 2020-21, don come back for di Premier League now - but not togeda.

One familiar team go miss, though - e be di first Premier League season without Burnley since 2015-16.

Norwich and Watford go down afta only one campaign.

New managers

Erik ten Hag become di eighth person to manage Manchester United - including caretakers and interim bosses - since Alex Ferguson retirement for 2013.

Di oda new manager be Welshman Steve Cooper for Nottingham Forest.

Parker and Silva don manage for di Premier League before, while Ten Hag be di only summer managerial change.

New players

Plenti Premier League signings dey dis summer, but all eyes go be on Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Anoda big deal see Liverpool replace Sadio Mane, wey commot for Bayern Munich, wit Benfica striker Darwin Nunez for £64m.

Tottenham sign Everton striker Richarlison for £60m, Manchester City sell striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Oleksandr Zinchenko for combine £75m to Arsenal and Raheem Sterling to Chelsea for £50m.

City sign Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips for £45m, Manchester United bring in Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez and Chelsea recruit Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

West Ham spend more dan £60m on Rennes defender Nayef Aguerd and Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca.

Among di big names wey leave Premier League be Alexandre Lacazette, Paul Pogba, Mane, Romelu Lukaku, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Raphinha.

New winter break

For one first, for English football, six weeks without Premier League game go shelle dis winter - sake of di Qatar World Cup wey dem move to November and December.

No Premier League football between 13 November and 26 December.

Dem expect make teams get more time between dia Christmas games, although na only two days without matches between 26 December and 5 January.

Premier League 2022/2023 Fixtures

Kick-offs be 15:00 UK time for Saturdays and bank holidays unless dem state odawise. Although di fixtures dey subject to change.

Friday 5 August

20:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Saturday 6 August

12:30 Fulham v Liverpool

AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Leeds v Wolves

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest

Spurs v Southampton

17:30 Everton v Chelsea

Sunday 7 August

14:00 Leicester v Brentford

14:00 Man Utd v Brighton

16:30 West Ham v Man City

Saturday 13 August

12:30 Aston Villa v Everton

Arsenal v Leicester

Brighton v Newcastle

Man City v AFC Bournemouth

Southampton v Leeds

Wolves v Fulham

17:30 Brentford v Man Utd

Sunday 14 August

14:00 Nottingham Forest v West Ham

16:30 Chelsea v Spurs

Monday 15 August

20:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Saturday 20 August

12:30 Spurs v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v Brentford

Leicester v Southampton

17:30 AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

Sunday 21 August

14:00 Leeds v Chelsea

14:00 West Ham v Brighton

16:30 Newcastle v Man City

Monday 22 August

20:00 Man Utd v Liverpool

Saturday 27 August

12:30 Southampton v Man Utd

Brentford v Everton

Brighton v Leeds

Chelsea v Leicester

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

Man City v Crystal Palace

17:30 Arsenal v Fulham

Sunday 28 August

14:00 Aston Villa v West Ham

14:00 Wolves v Newcastle

16:30 Nottingham Forest v Spurs

Tuesday 30 August

19:30 Crystal Palace v Brentford

19:30 Fulham v Brighton

19:45 Southampton v Chelsea

20:00 Leeds v Everton

Wednesday 31 August

19:30 AFC Bournemouth v Wolves

19:30 Arsenal v Aston Villa

19:30 Man City v Nottingham Forest

19:45 West Ham v Spurs

20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle

Thursday 1 September

20:00 Leicester v Man Utd

Saturday 3 September

12:30 Everton v Liverpool

Brentford v Leeds

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth

Spurs v Fulham

Wolves v Southampton

17:30 Aston Villa v Man City

Sunday 4 September

14:00 Chelsea v West Ham

14:00 Brighton v Leicester

16:30 Man Utd v Arsenal

Saturday 10 September

12:30 Fulham v Chelsea

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton

Leicester v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Wolves

Southampton v Brentford

17:30 Man City v Spurs

Sunday 11 September

14:00 Arsenal v Everton

14:00 West Ham v Newcastle

16:30 Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Monday 12 September

20:00 Leeds v Nottingham Forest

Friday 16 September

20:00 Nottingham Forest v Fulham

Saturday 17 September

12:30 Wolves v Man City

Aston Villa v Southampton

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Everton v West Ham

Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth

17:30 Spurs v Leicester

Sunday 18 September

14:00 Brentford v Arsenal

14:00 Man Utd v Leeds

16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool

Saturday 1 October

AFC Bournemouth v Brentford

Arsenal v Spurs

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Fulham v Newcastle

Leeds v Aston Villa

Leicester v Nottingham Forest

Liverpool v Brighton

Man City v Man Utd

Southampton v Everton

West Ham v Wolves

Saturday 8 October

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester

Arsenal v Liverpool

Brighton v Spurs

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Leeds

Everton v Man Utd

Man City v Southampton

Newcastle v Brentford

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

West Ham v Fulham

Saturday 15 October

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Brentford v Brighton

Fulham v AFC Bournemouth

Leeds v Arsenal

Leicester v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Man City

Man Utd v Newcastle

Southampton v West Ham

Spurs v Everton

Wolves v Nottingham Forest

Tuesday 18 October

19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Southampton

19:45 Arsenal v Man City

19:45 Brentford v Chelsea

19:45 Brighton v Nottingham Forest

19:45 Fulham v Aston Villa

19:45 Leicester v Leeds

20:00 Crystal Palace v Wolves

Wednesday 19 October

19:45 Newcastle v Everton

20:00 Liverpool v West Ham

20:00 Man Utd v Spurs

Saturday 22 October

Aston Villa v Brentford

Chelsea v Man Utd

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds v Fulham

Man City v Brighton

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

Southampton v Arsenal

Spurs v Newcastle

West Ham v AFC Bournemouth

Wolves v Leicester

Saturday 29 October

AFC Bournemouth v Spurs

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Brentford v Wolves

Brighton v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Fulham v Everton

Leicester v Man City

Liverpool v Leeds

Man Utd v West Ham

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Saturday 5 November

Aston Villa v Man Utd

Chelsea v Arsenal

Everton v Leicester

Leeds v AFC Bournemouth

Man City v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Brentford

Southampton v Newcastle

Spurs v Liverpool

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Brighton

Saturday 12 November

AFC Bournemouth v Everton

Brighton v Aston Villa

Fulham v Man Utd

Liverpool v Southampton

Man City v Brentford

Newcastle v Chelsea

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

Spurs v Leeds

West Ham v Leicester

Wolves v Arsenal

Monday 26 December

Arsenal v West Ham

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brentford v Spurs

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Everton v Wolves

Leeds v Man City

Leicester v Newcastle

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest

Southampton v Brighton

Saturday 31 December

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Brighton v Arsenal

Fulham v Southampton

Liverpool v Leicester

Man City v Everton

Newcastle v Leeds

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Spurs v Aston Villa

West Ham v Brentford

Wolves v Man Utd

Monday 2 January

Arsenal v Newcastle

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brentford v Liverpool

Chelsea v Man City

Crystal Palace v Spurs

Everton v Brighton

Leeds v West Ham

Leicester v Fulham

Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth

Southampton v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 14 January

Aston Villa v Leeds

Brentford v AFC Bournemouth

Brighton v Liverpool

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Man Utd v Man City

Newcastle v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Leicester

Spurs v Arsenal

Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 21 January

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

Arsenal v Man Utd

Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Fulham v Spurs

Leeds v Brentford

Leicester v Brighton

Liverpool v Chelsea

Man City v Wolves

Southampton v Aston Villa

West Ham v Everton

Saturday 4 February

Aston Villa v Leicester

Brentford v Southampton

Brighton v AFC Bournemouth

Chelsea v Fulham

Everton v Arsenal

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v West Ham

Nottingham Forest v Leeds

Spurs v Man City

Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 11 February

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle

Arsenal v Brentford

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Fulham v Nottingham Forest

Leeds v Man Utd

Leicester v Spurs

Liverpool v Everton

Man City v Aston Villa

Southampton v Wolves

West Ham v Chelsea

Saturday 18 February

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Brentford v Crystal Palace

Brighton v Fulham

Chelsea v Southampton

Everton v Leeds

Man Utd v Leicester

Newcastle v Liverpool

Nottingham Forest v Man City

Spurs v West Ham

Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday 25 February

AFC Bournemouth v Man City

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Aston Villa

Fulham v Wolves

Leeds v Southampton

Leicester v Arsenal

Man Utd v Brentford

Newcastle v Brighton

Spurs v Chelsea

West Ham v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 4 March

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Brentford v Fulham

Brighton v West Ham

Chelsea v Leeds

Liverpool v Man Utd

Man City v Newcastle

Nottingham Forest v Everton

Southampton v Leicester

Wolves v Spurs

Saturday 11 March

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Man City

Everton v Brentford

Fulham v Arsenal

Leeds v Brighton

Leicester v Chelsea

Man Utd v Southampton

Newcastle v Wolves

Spurs v Nottingham Forest

West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 18 March

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth

Brentford v Leicester

Brighton v Man Utd

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Fulham

Man City v West Ham

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

Southampton v Spurs

Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 1 April

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham

Arsenal v Leeds

Brighton v Brentford

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Leicester

Everton v Spurs

Man City v Liverpool

Newcastle v Man Utd

Nottingham Forest v Wolves

West Ham v Southampton

Saturday 8 April

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

Brentford v Newcastle

Fulham v West Ham

Leeds v Crystal Palace

Leicester v AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool v Arsenal

Man Utd v Everton

Southampton v Man City

Spurs v Brighton

Wolves v Chelsea

Saturday 15 April

Aston Villa v Newcastle

Chelsea v Brighton

Everton v Fulham

Leeds v Liverpool

Man City v Leicester

Nottingham Forest v Man Utd

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Spurs v AFC Bournemouth

West Ham v Arsenal

Wolves v Brentford

Saturday 22 April

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham

Arsenal v Southampton

Brentford v Aston Villa

Brighton v Man City

Crystal Palace v Everton

Fulham v Leeds

Leicester v Wolves

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

Man Utd v Chelsea

Newcastle v Spurs

Tuesday 25 April

19:45 Everton v Newcastle

19:45 Leeds v Leicester

19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton

19:45 Spurs v Man Utd

19:45 West Ham v Liverpool

19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace

20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham

Wednesday 26 April

19:45 Chelsea v Brentford

19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth

20:00 Man City v Arsenal

Saturday 29 April

AFC Bournemouth v Leeds

Arsenal v Chelsea

Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Brighton v Wolves

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Fulham v Man City

Leicester v Everton

Liverpool v Spurs

Man Utd v Aston Villa

Newcastle v Southampton

Saturday 6 May

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea

Brighton v Everton

Fulham v Leicester

Liverpool v Brentford

Man City v Leeds

Newcastle v Arsenal

Nottingham Forest v Southampton

Spurs v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Man Utd

Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 13 May

Arsenal v Brighton

Aston Villa v Spurs

Brentford v West Ham

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Everton v Man City

Leeds v Newcastle

Leicester v Liverpool

Man Utd v Wolves

Southampton v Fulham

Saturday 20 May

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd

Brighton v Southampton

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Man City v Chelsea

Newcastle v Leicester

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Spurs v Brentford

West Ham v Leeds

Wolves v Everton

Sunday 28 May

16:00 Arsenal v Wolves

16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton

16:00 Brentford v Man City

16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle

16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth

16:00 Leeds v Spurs

16:00 Leicester v West Ham

16:00 Man Utd v Fulham