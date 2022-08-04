Iniubong Umoren: Video show how dem remove Uduak Akpan from court afta judgement condemn a

one hour wey don pass

Umoren, be graduate of Philosophy, University of Uyo wen Uduak kill am wen she go on a job hunt for April 2021 as she dey wait for NYSC mobilization.

"I no believe say justice dey for common pipo wey be like us. All our hopes bin dey lost say dem go just do magomago wit di case as we no get pipo, but thank God say dem don give us Justice. You no fit kill my sister, bury am and go like dat. All di family dey happy wit dis judgement." Ukeme tok.