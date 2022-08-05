Nigerian Army officer allegedly beat police to death for Lagos

Andrew Gift

BBC Pidgin

49 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos state police

One Nigerian police officer don die afta some officers of di Nigerian Army allegedly beat am and im colleagues for Lagos state on Wednesday.

Di second one dey fight for im life for hospital.

According to reports, di army men bin dey ride on dia coaster bus wen dem enta traffic jam for di Lagos-Badagary expressway, some of dem comot for dia bus, manage reach di junction wia police men dey control di traffic.

For dia, dem allegedly beat up di officers, cease dia riffles and carri two of dem away.

Reports say di sojas bin reach up to 30 and bin dey undergo training for one army facility for Lagos.

Di two officers dem abduct later land for hospital wia dem dey collect treatment, however Inspector Orukpe Monday later die from injuries e collect during di beating.

Police tok-tok pesin for Lagos Benjamin Hundeyin tell BBC Pidgin say dem dey do tok tok wit di army to resolve di mata.

E say dem dey expect to get back dia officer, plus di arms and ammunition’s wey di army men cease.

Police say dem don notify di family of di deceased officer and arrangements dey go on for im burial.

Meanwhile, di Nigeria army don confam say e get incident wey happun between dia men and police officers for Lagos wey result in di loss of the life of a police officer.

For statement wey di acting tok-tok pesin for 81 Division Olaniyi Osoba sign, e say di incident dey regrettable and dem don begin investigation to confam wetin really happun.

E say any pesin dem find say im commit offense go face di law.