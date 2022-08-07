BBNaija eviction today: Beauty disqualified, Phyna, Amaka, Cyph, Khalid and Christy O dey up for eviction

7 August 2022, 18:32 WAT New Informate 3 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Beauty don dey disqualified from di BBnaija season seven shoe afta she dey disqualified.

Beauty dey disqualified afta she throw her wig and glasses for Groovy body afta dia Saturday Night Party. She collect Double Strike from Biggie for her actions.

She bin don get one strike from di previous week.

She and Groovy bin dey inside some sort of 'situation ship' for di house and Beauty bin para say e dance with anoda housemate, Chiomzy for di party.

Big Brother make dis announcement as millions dey glued to dia TV, social media, phones and devices dey wait for di host of 'Africa biggest TV reality show' Big Brother Naija to climb stage for di live eviction show to announce who dey go house tonight.

Today live show dey different because na di first eviction show of di Big Brother Naija Season 7 level Up show.

Di housemates dem don stay di house for two weeks now.

Five pipo dey up for eviction.

24 housemates na im initially join di house for two different house levels - Level one and two.

But dis week Head of House, Hermes get di authority to nominate di five pipo wey dey up for eviction.

Who be Beauty?

Beauty wey her full name na Beauty Etsanyi Tukura na 24-years-old lawyer from Taraba state.

She be Ex-miss Nigeria.

She bin tell her oda housemates say she dey passionate about advocacy.

New twists for Season 7 show

Tonight for di show, Biggie introduce a new twists - two new Housemates dem be 'Riders'.

Dem go dey involved in every aspect of di show till di last day but dem no fit win di grand prize

Wia dis foto come from, BBNAIJA Wetin we call dis foto, Cyph, Phyna and Amaka na part of di nomines

Di housemates wey dey up for eviction

Cyph

Cyph real name na Bright Hidi Nwekete.

E be Electrical Engineering graduate from Imo State.

Phyna

Phyna wey her real name na Ijeoma Josephine Otabor na edo-state born actress.

She say she dey also dey do hype-woman job for clubs.

Amaka

Chiamaka Crystal Mbah AKA Amaka na 23-years-old Anambra state born health care worker.

Wia dis foto come from, BBNAIJA HOUSEMATES UP FOR NOMINATION Wetin we call dis foto, All di pipo wey dey nominated dey come from di Level 2 housemates

Khalid

Khalid Ismail Ahalu na 22-years-old university undergraduate.

E dey enjoy archery, skateboarding and basketball among oda tins.

Christy O

Christiana Oluwafunke Ojumu alias Christy O na 24-years-old beauty entrepreneur from Ondo state, southwest, Nigeria.

Who else don dey disqualified from di show?

Although Beauty break record as di first housemate wey go dey disqualified dis early on into di show, she no go be di first to dey disqualified.

Di last housemate wey dey disqualified for di lockdown edition of di show for 2020 na Erica.

Odas wey also dey disqualified for different seasons for di show na Tacha for 2019.

Khloe and K Brule for 2018 and Kemen for 2017.

Who be Big Brother Naija winners so far?

Di show don do six seasons and don get six winners.

Katung Aduwak, Efe Ejeba, Miracle Igbokwe, Mercy Eke, Olamilekan Agbeleshe and Hazel Oyeze Onou be di winners of di previous seasons respectively.

Di show popular not only for di money and gifts di winners and participants dey enjoy, but also for di opportunities wey participanst dey enjoy wen dem commot from di house.

Dis season winner walk away with ₦100 million worth of prizes, including a cash sum of ₦50 million.

Why so much noise about 'Africa biggest reality show'?

Big Brother Naija na di Nigerian Franchise of di reality show Big Brother.

Na reality show wia contestants dey live for isolated house and dey compete for a large cash prize by avoiding eviction by di viewers.

Some analysts say BBNaija na Africa biggest reality show. Na MultiChoice Nigeria dey organise am.

E dey draw criticisms say na big distraction for di youths and some pipo dey against am for not promoting 'morality'.

But every year since e seven season run - during di months e dey air, e dey dominate social media conversations on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and elsewhere.

During di period e dey on, Big Brother Naija dey drive engagement and conversations for social media even as much as politics.

Di programme dey air not only for Nigeria, but for 48 oda African, to an average audience of 309 million viewers according to DSTV media sales figures. With peak viewing for di beginning of di programme,