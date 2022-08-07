Man Utd v Brighton livestream: Pascal Gross score two goals to give di visitors lead for Old Trafford

7 August 2022

Manchester United dey play Brighton for dia first match for di premier league dis season and di first competitive fixture of dia new coach Erik ten Hag tenure.

Di Red Devils dey host Brighton for Old Trafford. Di game go kick off by 14:00 BST and Nigerian time.

Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez dey make dia Premier League debut for Manchester United, while Cristiano Ronaldo dey bench.

Anthony Martial dey out with a hamstring strain, but Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw both don recover from illness.

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister dey available meanwhile Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill dey for bench for di trip to Old Trafford.

Man Utd players no go leave early today

Some Manchester United players dey di directors' box today, including Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, wey no dey involved, and Anthony Martial, wey dey injured.

Afta di Cristiano Ronaldo early exit for last week friendly wit Rayo Vallecano, e dey look like dem go stay until di end today.

SECOND HALF

Second half don start!

47 mins: Eviritin dey go Brighton way, free header for Welbeck but e go wide.

FIRST HALF

Game don start.

Man Utd 0-0 Brighton

9 mins: Good start for the home team wit dia attacking play.

15 mins: CLOSE! Brighton bin enta United penalty area and na former United striker Welbeck - wEey create di chance for di right hand side.

But unfortunately for am, im slip na United clear di ball.

17 mins: More pressure from Brighton around di United area - although e no too bother De Gea .

Gross bin attempt to pick out March for di right hand area, but di ball just too long.

20 mins: Anoda almost moment for Brighton. Caicedo cross towards di back post, Welbeck jump to meet di ball.

But im come only direct im header wey no trouble United.

30 mins: GOAL!

Man Utd 0-1 Brighton

Di visitors don score (Na Gross score di goal)

34 mins: Man Utd fans no go like to see dis one, for Premier League last season, Brighton no lose a game when dem score first. Dem draw three and win ten.

37: Man United neva really create chances for dis first half.

39 mins-GOAL!

Man Utd 0-2 Brighton

Di visitors score again (Gross score again, 39)

Brighton never win for Old Trafford before.

40 mins: Ronaldo dey warm up for Man Utd.

45 mins: Dem add two extra minutes.

45+2 mins: Half time

Man Utd 0-2 Brighton

Man Utd line-up

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Shaw, Martínez, Maguire, Dalot, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Eriksen, Sancho, Rashford.

Brighton line up