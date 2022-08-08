Joshua Dariye, Jolly Nyame released from prison: Di ex-govnors don regain dia freedom afta President Buhari pardon dem

8 August 2022, 18:03 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Former Govrnor of Plateau State, Senator Joshua Dariye, and former Taraba State Govnor, Jolly Nyame, plus two oda pipo don regain dia freedom afta dem release dem from prison.

Dem release dem from prison afta Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari wey lead di Council of State bin approve presidential pardon for dem plus 157 convicts on April 19, 2022.

Di pardon wey Buhari grant earlier in di year according to goment, na based on recommendations from di presidential prerogative of mercy committee wey interview all inmates based on poor health status, age as well as good behaviour and industry during di period of serving dia sentences.

Tok-tok pesin of di Federal Capital Territory Command of di Nigeria Prisons Service, Humphrey Chukwuedo for statement say dem release dem afta dem receive letter from di presidential prerogative of mercy committee by di Controller General of Corrections Haliru Nababa.

E add say di controller of Corrections FCT Command Ahmed Musa Ahmed follow di directives of di Comptroller General to release three oda inmates wey get pardon too from Suleja custodial centre, Niger State.

How dem regain freedom

Na for 2018 Federal High Court for Abuja bin find di former govnors guilty of stealing public funds.

Justice Adebukola Banjoko of di Federal Capital Territory High Court na im convict dem for 2018.

Dem find Dariye guilty of stealing N1.16 billion while e dey serve as Plateau governor from 1999 to 2007 and dem bin sentence am to 14 years in prison.

But Appeal court for Abuja bin reduce im term to 10 years, while Supreme Court uphold im conviction.