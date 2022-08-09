WhatsApp new privacy features: Mark Zuckerberg reveal say pipo go fit leave groups silently plus odas

By Liv McMahon

Technology team

9 August 2022

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Meta don announce new privacy features for WhatsApp users.

Di new features go enable users to fit leave group chats silently, control who fit see dia online status and block screenshots on View Once messages.

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg tok say dis go epp keep WhatsApp messaging "to dey private and secure as face-to-face conversations".

E go begin roll out di features dis month and dem go highlight dem for one global campaign, wey go start for UK.

Leave silently

Di popular messaging app currently dey alert all members of a group chat if pesin dey comot di group or pesin dey removed by default.

Although ways dey to disable am for individual group chats, however, users no get di option to leave di group silently wen dem choose to "exit group" - sometimes, e dey cause awkwardness, embarrassment or drama for those wey dey try to leave unnoticed.

Wit di recent changes, users go fit leave without notifying di oda group chat users, na only di group administrators go know.

Product head Ami Vora say dis na part of di platform focus on "building product features wey go empower pipo to get more control and privacy ova dia messages".

"We believe WhatsApp na di most secure place to get a private conversation," she tok.

"No oda global messaging service for dis scale dey provide dis level of security for dia users' messages, media, voice messages, video calls, and chat back-ups."

Wia dis foto come from, WhatsApp

Di update go also give users di option to allow only certain contacts - or no-one - to see wen dem dey active on di platform, bringing online status options into alignment wit "last seen" settings.

Janis Wong, research associate for The Alan Turing Institute, tell BBC News: "E dey always nice to give users more control - users like, and need to get, more control."

But unless users sabi to use di features, or dem make dem to dey fully aware of di features for dia app, dia impact fit dey limited, she note.

"If e no dey for default, or if users no dey encouraged to reconsider dia options, den e no dey necessarily very useful - if users no dey aware say dis na something dem fit do," she add.

Child safety on Snapchat

On Tuesday, Snap also announce new app features for instant image-sharing, as well as updates to di messaging app Snapchat.

Di company don launch one Family Centre, wey go build on child safety measures by allowing parents to get more oversight of dia children experience on di app.

However, dis go only dey implemented once parents and Snapchat users don accept invites to di supervisory hub.

Family Centre tools include letting parents see who dia child dey friends wit and dey chat wit, but parents no go fit view di content of di message.

Wia dis foto come from, Snap Inc Wetin we call dis foto, Snapchat Family Centre go let parents view their child friends list and see who dem dey follow chat

Jacqueline Beauchere, global head of platform safety for Snapchat, say di Family Centre wan provide parents wit "a window into dia teens online life

"For parents, we sabi say understanding how dia teens dey relate online dey important," she tok. "We hope dis tools go empower both parents and teens, and boost online safety and wellbeing."

Di in-app Family Centre go also let parents independently report users wey dey interact wit dia child or dey engage dem in concerning behaviour on Snapchat.