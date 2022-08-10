Sheik Mohammed Murtala Chukwuemeka on how e translate di Quran to Igbo

Dem no support media player for your device

Sheik Mohammed Murtala Chukwuemeka on how e translate di Quran to Igbo

15 minutes wey don pass

Sheik Mohammed Murtala Chukwuemeka make headlines recently for Nigeria afta e launch im work wey e tok say na di first time wey anybody go do - e translate di Muslim holy book Quran to Igbo language.

Di man wey come from di Igbo tribe from south eastern Nigeria say wetin motivate am be say e no get single translation of Quran to Igbo language and e dey make im pipo not to really take in di message.

“Quran dey translated in Hausa, e dey translated in Yoruba and e also dey for English but none for Igbo dis na why I decide to take on dis job of translating for my Igbo pipo.”

Mohammed wey convert to Islam for 1989 tell BBC Pidgin say e start di work of translating Quran from Arabic to Igbo for 2017 and dat di longest chapter of di holy book ‘Baqarah’ na im hard am pass and di chapter e love most na one wey dey tok about di oneness of God and di fact say e no dey begotten and e no beget anybody.