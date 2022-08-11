Sierra Leone protest: Wetin dey happen for Sierra Leone?

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

At least two police officers and one civilian don die after one day of anti-government protests for Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, staff at the city's main mortuary tell Reuters on Wednesday.

Sierra Leone's goment don previously say pipo die, but dem no say how many, as protesters throw rocks and burn tyres for di streets out of frustration sake of worsening economic hardship and oda issues.

Di goment on Wednesday impose nationwide curfew to prevent further breakdown of lawa and order.

Wetin really dey happun?

Tori be say di West African country, bin dey struggle wit rising inflation, increase in di cost of liing and fuel crisis,

Hundreds of protesters carry waka enter di streets of Freetown, Sierra Leone on Wednesday, to protest di growing economic crisis

Sierra Leoneans bin dey also rally against corruption and police brutality.

Many pipo dey demands for di resignation of President Julius Maada Bio.

Some protesters and policemen die on di third day of violent protests wey don happun for di capital, Freetown, as well as several oda towns.

Videos on social media wey tori pipo Reuters bin verify show large crowds of protesters and piles of burning tyres for parts of di capital, Freetown.

Other footage show one group of young men wey dey throw rocks for one street wey dey filled wit whitish smoke.

Di protesters bin block di main access into di country's Lungi airport and clash with security agencies.

Goment declare nationwide curfew

Di development make goment impose nationwide curfew.

Di vice-president Mohamed Juldeh announce di nationwide curfew on Wednesday for one short state broadcast.

President Bio with im family no dey di kontri and don leave Vice-President in charge.

"As goment, we get di responsibility to protect every citizen of Sierra Leone. Wetin happen today wey unfortunate and go dey fully investigated," President Julius Maada Bio tok on Twitter.

E say dem don authorise security forces to deal with lawbreakers, accusing di protesters of destroying and burning down public facilities.

Sierra Leone dey due to go to di polls next year to elect new president. Di protesters say dem no wan make President Bio seek re-election.

President Julius Maada Bio for July 2022 bin roll out new currency notes and coin wey e say e go reduce di cash wey dey needed for transactions plus di new notes get di same value wit di old notes.

Tori about di new currency in circulation bin generate mixed reaction for di West Africa kontri.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Ecowas condemn violence

Leaders of di West African regional bloc Ecowas don condemn di violence wey happun for various parts of Sierra Leone on Wednesday.

For one statement in Abuja, Ecowas call on all to obey law and order and di perpetrators of di violence to be identified and brought to justice.