Kenya Election 2022: Why di count dey take so long

By Dickens Olewe

BBC News, Nairobi

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Dem count votes for each of di more dan 46,000 polling stations and send di resultsgo di national collation centre

Kenyans still neva know who dia next president go be more dan 45 hours afta voting end.

Head of Kenya Election body Wafula Chebukati don beg pipo to dey patient and no panic as media dey release results.

Each media organisation dey do dia own calculations based on di manual entry of data from more dan 46,000 polling stations.

But na only di electoral commission fit declare di winner.

Di media tally say di two leading candidates - Raila Odinga and William Ruto - dey neck and neck.

"Make nobody panic about di differences wey media dey show us. Di results na from di same public portal; di approach [of each broadcaster] dey different," oga Chebukati tok.

E say at di end of di collation, di result fit dey "similar".

Why e dey take so long?

Teams of tori pipo wey dey work for different organizations dey do di difficult work of uploading di figures dem receive from each of di polling stations one-by-one.

Each media house dey do different speed and choose di polling stations in different order.

Wen e come to di electoral commission, on top of compiling di results, officials need to verify each one - anoda time consuming task.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Di head of di electoral commission, Wafula Chebukati, say make pipo dey patient

Officials dey currently compare di results wey di commission receive in di form of foto from di polling stations wit di actual results sheet, wey dem dey hand over to di collation centre for di capital, Nairobi.

Dis na to ensure say di two results match and a key reason why tins dey take so long.

Counting for some polling stations dey delayed and travel go Nairobi, especially by agents from far-flung areas, fit be for oda reasons wey dey slow tins down.

How Kenyans dey feel?

Anxiety dey di kontri as past elections don lead to violence or di whole process fit dey cancelled.

Sake of di 2007 vote, at least 1,200 pipo die and 600,000 run from dia houses based on allegation say dem do mago-mago for di election.

For 2017, big problem come out wey make di Supreme Court to nullify di result and order re-run for di presidential election. Officials dey under pressure to do tins well dis time.

Nothing dey usually happun for di kontri during elections, activities across di kontri don slow down and schools remain closed at least until next week Monday.

For Nairobi central business district, di usually busy streets dey empty.

Allegations of election rigging na old mata for di kontri.

E follow for politics even before di introduction of multiparty elections for 1990s, but di push for free and fair elections neva fail.

Afta di violence wey happun for di 2007 election, political parties and activists argue for di use of technology instead of physical registers, wey fit dey easily manipulated, to verify voters.

Dis year election na di third time dem go use technology but e neva still deliver a election wey dem neva challenge for court.

Early report, however, suggest say di electoral commission fit finally achieve dis goal wit dis election.

Wen we go know di result?

Wit di speed of di counting wey dey ongoing, di local media dey likely to conclude dia own collation of results before di end of Thursday.

If clear leader emerge for di race, celebrations fit start.

However, only di electoral commission fit declare winner afta comparing and verifying di results.

Di electoral commission get seven days afta election day to declare di result.

To win di presidential race for di first round, a candidate need:

more dan half of all d votes cast across di kontri

at least 25% of di votes cast for minimum of 24 counties.

If not, voting go enta second round wey by law must happun by 8 September.