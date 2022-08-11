IEBC Kenya presidential election results 2022: Odinga, Ruto tight race - What to expect wen IEBC declare winner

Kenya presidential results dey stream in every minute after election close officially on Tuesday evening.

Millions of Kenyans dey closely monitor di results from dia mobile phones, TVs & radios at home and for streets.

Di election agency, IEBC, get seven days from election day to announce di winner.

However, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission say dem go 'try to conclude di exercise at di earliest possible.'

Across Kenya, normal business don resume but all man dey wait for IEBC to declare di verified results.

BBC Pidgin wey dey monitor di situation don write inside dis tori wetin go happun wen IEBC declare a winner

So which possible scenarios we dey expect from now?

A clear winner

Di first case in point na a clear winner inside uncontested election - dis candidate (di winner), wey go dey announced, must get more dan half of di total votes cast.

And at least 25% of di votes cast into 24 out of di 47 counties. Inside dis scenario di results no dey contestable.

Di oda candidate accept di declared results and di winner dey sworn-in on di first Tuesday - two weeks after di official results don dey announced.

Winner dey declared but di results dey contested

Anoda scenario go be a winner dey declared but di results dey contested inside court.

Dis na wia within seven days after di winner dey announced by di IEBC someone file a petition for di Supreme Court.

Di Supreme Court must den make a formal judgement on di petition afta 21 days of di petition as dem don file am.

Di court go either uphold di victory or cancel am and order say fresh elections go hold in 60 days of di ruling.

IEBC declare di winner president-elect while di runner up claim victory

For dis possible outcome, di electoral body declare di winner president-elect while di runner up claim victory but den no gree to go to court.

For dis example di president-elect go dey sworn in and e ft become complicated after wetin resemble dis kain tin renew di events in 2007.

Dat na wen political and ethnic tensions caused di post election violence, dat time.

No clear winner leading to or run off

Anoda possibility go be no clear winner leading to or run off.

So inside dis case no candidate get more than half of di cast votes and at least 25% of di 24 of di 47 counties.

So dis go lead to a run off between di two leading candidates wey go hold 30 days after di initial elections.

How dem dey count di results

Wen e come to di electoral commission, on top of compiling di results, officials need to verify each one - anoda time consuming task.

Officials dey currently compare di results wey di commission receive in di form of foto from di polling stations wit di actual results sheet, wey dem dey hand over to di collation centre for di capital, Nairobi.

Counting for some polling stations dey delayed and travel go Nairobi, especially by agents from far-flung areas.

Kenya Election 2022: Live result updates

Live updates of di results we get from IEBC

Kenya presidential results 2022

In order to win for di first round, one candidate must get 50% plus one of di cast vote and at least 25% of di votes inside 24 out of 47 counties

live results

Last update: 08/10/2022, 12:58:20 EAT

Provisional results from IEBC

Candidates Vote
William Ruto
52.9%
156,231
William Ruto 156,231
Kenya Kwanza Alliance
Votes: 156,231
At least 25% of county votes 0/47
Railia Odinga
46.2%
136,451
Railia Odinga 136,451
Azimo la Umoja Coalition
Votes: 136,451
At least 25% of county votes 0/47
George Wajackoyah
0.7%
2,059
George Wajackoyah 2,059
Roots Party
Votes: 2,059
At least 25% of county votes 0/47
David Mwaure
0.1%
435
David Mwaure 435
Agano Party
Votes: 435
At least 25% of county votes 0/47
Other candidates
0.8%
2,494
Other candidates 2,494

Check how dem vote county by county

Who dey di race to govern Kenya?

Raila Amollo Odinga

Azimio la Umoja Coalition

  • Age: 77
  • Nicknamed “Baba”
  • Son of former vice-president
  • Trained as an engineer in what was then East Germany
  • Prime minister from 2008 to 2013 in the unity government created after post-election violence
  • Formed alliance with ex-political enemy President Uhuru Kenyatta
  • Four-time unsuccessful presidential candidate
  • Championed multiparty democracy in the one-party era.
  • Detained twice (1982-88 and 1989-91) as a political prisoner.
  • Seen as a formidable campaigner able to draw large crowds.
  • Achieve double-digit economic growth through investment in small business and manufacturing sector.
  • Provide affordable quality healthcare for all.
  • Disburse $50 (£42) a month to two million needy households.

William Samoei Ruto

Kenya Kwanza Alliance

  • Age: 55
  • Worked as a street trader as a teenager.
  • Has a PhD in plant ecology from the University of Nairobi.
  • Served as deputy president since 2013 but fell out with boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.
  • One of Kenya’s biggest maize farmers.
  • Charged by the International Criminal Court over post-election violence – charges later dropped.
  • Portrays himself as champion of the downtrodden.
  • Coined phrase “hustler nation”
  • Owns huge parcels of land but the source of his wealth is a subject of speculation.
  • Praised as an effective agriculture minister from 2008-2010.
  • Seen as a powerful orator and robust media interviewee
  • Give all Kenyans subsidised health insurance cover and a fee waiver for poor households.
  • Allocate $420m annually to support small and medium-sized enterprises.
  • Appoint a gender-balanced cabinet.

George Wajackoyah

Roots Party

  • Age: 63
  • Holds a masters in international development law from the UK’s University of Warwick.
  • Says he has 17 university degrees
  • Worked in police intelligence before he fled the country in 1990 to escape from torture
  • Gained notoriety with eye-catching policies
  • Lived on the streets of the capital as a child and was rescued by Hare Krishna worshippers
  • Partner in a law firm he established in 2018
  • Campaigns wearing a tracksuit, T-shirt and headscarf rather than a smart suit
  • Legalise the farming and production of marijuana for industrial and medical use
  • Switch to a four-day working week from Monday to Thursday
  • Invest in snake farming to extract the venom which can be exported

David Mwaure Waihiga

Agano Party

  • Age: 65
  • Practised law for more than three decades
  • Also an ordained reverend
  • Previously ran for MP, senator and county governor – losing each time
  • Founded Agano Party in 2006
  • Says he brings a “breath of fresh air” to the top of politics
  • First expressed an interest in running for president in 2013
  • Set up an asset recovery agency under the presidency to recover stolen funds
  • Slash income tax by half and get rid of it altogether for medics and police
  • Give incentives to manufacturers and entrepreneurs to create jobs

Governor results 2022 Kenya: Latest Gubernatorial election results for Kenya

Continue to dey refresh dis page to see di results as we dey get dem.