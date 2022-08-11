IEBC Kenya presidential election results 2022: Odinga, Ruto tight race - What to expect wen IEBC declare winner

one hour wey don pass

Kenya presidential results dey stream in every minute after election close officially on Tuesday evening.

Millions of Kenyans dey closely monitor di results from dia mobile phones, TVs & radios at home and for streets.

Di election agency, IEBC, get seven days from election day to announce di winner.

However, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission say dem go 'try to conclude di exercise at di earliest possible.'

Across Kenya, normal business don resume but all man dey wait for IEBC to declare di verified results.

Vote counting exercise dey under way and millions of Kenyans dey sharperly focus on di presidential results wey di chairman of di Electoral Commission get seven days from di voting day to announce.

BBC Pidgin wey dey monitor di situation don write inside dis tori wetin go happun wen IEBC declare a winner

So which possible scenarios we dey expect from now?

A clear winner

Di first case in point na a clear winner inside uncontested election - dis candidate (di winner), wey go dey announced, must get more dan half of di total votes cast.

And at least 25% of di votes cast into 24 out of di 47 counties. Inside dis scenario di results no dey contestable.

Di oda candidate accept di declared results and di winner dey sworn-in on di first Tuesday - two weeks after di official results don dey announced.

Winner dey declared but di results dey contested

Anoda scenario go be a winner dey declared but di results dey contested inside court.

Dis na wia within seven days after di winner dey announced by di IEBC someone file a petition for di Supreme Court.

Di Supreme Court must den make a formal judgement on di petition afta 21 days of di petition as dem don file am.

Di court go either uphold di victory or cancel am and order say fresh elections go hold in 60 days of di ruling.

IEBC declare di winner president-elect while di runner up claim victory

For dis possible outcome, di electoral body declare di winner president-elect while di runner up claim victory but den no gree to go to court.

For dis example di president-elect go dey sworn in and e ft become complicated after wetin resemble dis kain tin renew di events in 2007.

Dat na wen political and ethnic tensions caused di post election violence, dat time.

No clear winner leading to or run off

Anoda possibility go be no clear winner leading to or run off.

So inside dis case no candidate get more than half of di cast votes and at least 25% of di 24 of di 47 counties.

So dis go lead to a run off between di two leading candidates wey go hold 30 days after di initial elections.

How dem dey count di results

Wen e come to di electoral commission, on top of compiling di results, officials need to verify each one - anoda time consuming task.

Officials dey currently compare di results wey di commission receive in di form of foto from di polling stations wit di actual results sheet, wey dem dey hand over to di collation centre for di capital, Nairobi.

Counting for some polling stations dey delayed and travel go Nairobi, especially by agents from far-flung areas.

IEBC presidential election results 2022 portal

Wetin we call dis foto, Kenya Election 2022: Live result updates

Kenya presidential results 2022 In order to win for di first round, one candidate must get 50% plus one of di cast vote and at least 25% of di votes inside 24 out of 47 counties

