Big Brother Naija S7 latest eviction show: Ilebaye and Khalid chop eviction from di Big Brother Naija house

24 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBNAIJA

Ilebaye Odiniya and Khalid don end dia journey for di Big Brother House.

Dem bin di latest housemates to dey evicted from di Big Brother Naija Level Up Season 7 reality show.

Dia eviction dey come afor di third week since di realit show start.

Na five housemates bin dey up for eviction, Bryann, Groovy, Ilebaye, Khalid and Phyna.

Phyna dey saved, while Bryann and Groovy get enough votes to remain for di house.

For di previous week, Beauty dey disqualified from di show, While Christy O and Cyph dey evicted from di show.

Di housemates wey dey evicted

Ilebaye

Who be Big Brother Naija winners so far?

Di show don do six seasons and don get six winners.

Katung Aduwak, Efe Ejeba, Miracle Igbokwe, Mercy Eke, Olamilekan Agbeleshe and Hazel Oyeze Onou be di winners of di previous seasons respectively.

Di show popular not only for di money and gifts di winners and participants dey enjoy, but also for di opportunities wey participants dey enjoy wen dem commot from di house.

Dis season winner walk away with ₦100 million worth of prizes, including a cash sum of ₦50 million.

Why so much noise about 'Africa biggest reality show'?

Big Brother Naija na di Nigerian Franchise of di reality show Big Brother.

Na reality show wia contestants dey live for isolated house and dey compete for a large cash prize by avoiding eviction by di viewers.

Some analysts say BBNaija na Africa biggest reality show. Na MultiChoice Nigeria dey organise am.

But di show dey draw criticisms say na big distraction for di youths and some pipo dey against am for not promoting 'morality'.

But every year since e seven season run - during di months e dey air, e dey dominate social media conversations on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and elsewhere.

During di period e dey on, Big Brother Naija dey drive engagement and conversations for social media even as much as politics.