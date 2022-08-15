William Ruto: 'I promise to run transparent, open and democratic goment' - Kenyan president-elect tok for im first speech

15 August 2022, 17:01 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

President-elect William Ruto don give im very first speech afta di Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declare am winner of di 2022 Kenya election.

E narrowly beat im rival Raila Odinga wit 50.49% of di vote.

For di speech e take address di nation, Ruto promise to run transparent, open and democratic goment.

Di 55 year old president-elect also promise all di pipo of of Kenya - whichever way dem vote - dis goment go be dia own.

"I go run a transparent, open and democratic government," e tok.

"I wan promise all di pipo of Kenya - whichever way dem vote - dis go be dia goment.

"I want tell dem [opponents] say dem get nothing to fear - no room for vengeance. I dey very aware say our kontri dey for di state where we need all hands on deck to move it forward.

"We no get di luxury to look back. We no get di luxury to point fingers. We get di luxury to apportion blame. We must… work together for a functioning, democratic, prosperous Kenya. Williams Ruto tok.

Di President-elect for im thanksgiving to di pipo of Kenya, di IEBC and all im partners hail dem and acknowledge say na God win.

"I know say predictions dey say we no go get here but because God dey for heaven we dey here. I now confess say without God we for no dey there.

E add say dis election don raise di bar for di kontri as no be about ethnicity but issues.

President-elect William Ruto go be di fifth elected president since independence.

Reactions trail Ruto win

Wia dis foto come from, Angela Ngendo/BBC

Na delight, joy and happiness for William Ruto party headquarters for Nairobi, wia pipo don begin scata dance afta e win di election.

Leaders across African nations don begin send congratulatory messages to President-elect, Williams Ruto

Emmerson Mnangagwa, di president of Zimbabwe, don welcome di news say William Ruto go be Kenya next president.

"I no dey doubt, e go serve im kontri, im pipo and our continent wit distinction", e tok for tweet.

Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed don also congratulate Kenya President-Elect William Ruto.

Mr Abiy tweet say im dey look forward to working closely with am.

Kenya Tourism Minister Najib Balala na di first cabinet minister to congratulate William Ruto.

Oga Balala dey among ministers wey no openly campaign for President Uhuru Kenyatta candidate Raila Odinga.

Oga Ruto during im campaigns bin call out ministers who wey dey attend im opponent campaigns and e accuse dem of politicising di cabinet against di law wey stop public servants from engaging in politics.

Who be William Ruto?

Wia dis foto come from, Williams Ruto