Asuu strike 2022: Wetin fit be di outcome of ASUU meeting wit goment on Tuesday

Di Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu) go hold anoda meeting wit representatives of Nigeria Federal goment on Tuesday.

Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, Asuu president tok wen e appear on live television.

Prof Osodeke say na goment call di union for di meeting sake of di ongoing strike wey don enta six months.

Wetin fit be di outcome of Asuu meeting today

Di goment and Asuu meeting na to discuss one of di seven issues wey make dem go on strike wey be di renegotiation of di 2009 agreement.

"Na about di system, funding and di structure, di autonomy and oda issues and how to fund universities", Prof Osodeke tok.

E say one of di major issue, wey concern di adoption of University Transparency Accountability Solution (Utas) as di new payment system for lecturers don dey resolved.

Di Asuu president di main discussion for di Tuesday meeting na on di issue of renegotiation.

E say "You know say na seven issues make us go dis strike. Dem don invite us for discussion on di issue of renegotiation of di 2009 agreement.

"Di issue of Ippis and Utas don dey resolved becos dem don do di test and di Chief of staff don approve am and say dem go implement am for university.

Di most possible outcome of Tuesday meeting wit goment na to call off di strike, Prof Osodoke tok - "If we go into dat meeting and goment agree wit wetin we don negotiate, we dey ready to sign, and call off di strike."

Anoda possible outcome fit be to continue di strike- dat na if di two parties no reach agreement at di end of di meeting.

Meaning of Utas

UTAS na University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).

In simple words, Utas na payment platform.

Lecturers for public universities for Nigeria create am as an alternative to di Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) wey Nigeria federal goment dey use.

Currently, goment dey use Ippis pay salaries to about 711 ministries, departments and agencies but Asuu say dem no want.

Dem claim say plenty corruption dey happun wit di use of Ippis.

Meanwhile, di National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), organ of goment wey dey regulate di use of technology for Nigeria don test di Utas wey Asuu bring - and dem don approve am.

ASUU strike - Wetin be dia demands

One of di major issue wey di block negotiation between goment delegates and ASUU na di payment platform.

ASUU dey insist say goment must use to take pay dem salary.

Di president of ASUU Victor Emmanuel Osodeke say di National Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA) wey suppose conduct integrity test on di University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) don abandon am even afta dem upgrade di payment platform.

But Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige say ASUU dey try prolong di strike by making negotiation impossible.

E explain give say why dem dey insist on UTAS even wen NITDA say e fail integrity test and pipo fit commit fraud on top di platform wey lead to huge moni

"I yarn wit ASUU and NITDA to kontinu the test and see weda dem fit address di lapses and arrive for 100% because na wetin NITDA insists on.

"Dem say dem no go accept 99.9% of vulnerability and integrity test and dat dem no fit take dat kain risk sake of say dem fit hack di payment system"

"ASUU for y now don call off strike becos na wetin dey law took" Ngige explain

Ngige further yarn give say ASUU members shun to attend di meeting wey Prof. Nimi Briggs Committee on Renegotiation of 2009 Agreement put togeda for several time and dat di committee don finish dia work and don sumit dia findings to di ministry of Education.

ASUU Strike Nigeria timeline from 2009 to 2022

Di Academic Staff Union of Universities, bin begin strike on February 14 2022 to demand for beta condition of service wey dem agree for 2009 agreement.

2020 ASUU Strike

Di union bin go on on nine-month strike sake of non-payment of allowances to lecturers wey no enrol under di goment payroll system, wey ASUU bin want replace wit dia own.

2018 ASUU Strike

One three-month strike bin happun sake of poor funding of education and increment of school fees wey goment bin plan.

2017 ASUU Strike

Afta dem sign anoda MOU in September 2017, di union bin suspend dia 36-day strike wey bin happun sake of allegations say goment fail to implement agreement from previous year.

2014 ASUU Strike

One week warning strike bin dey sake of say Nigerian goment no implement di 2009 agreement and one MoU wey dem reach for 2013.

2013 ASUU Strike

University lecturers bin go on strike for about six months as dem demand say make retirement age for professor dey extended to 70 instead of 65, and make goment increase allocation to education from 15% - 20% of di kontri annual budget.

2011 ASUU Strike

2009 agreement wey goment no meet na why di union bin go on a 59-day strike.

2010 ASUU Strike

ASUU bin go on indefinite strike in July 2010 wey last for over five months.

2009 ASUU Strike