Asuu strike update today 2022 latest: University lecturers tok why dem reject new salary offer, goment ginger students to 'sue Asuu'

Di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) don reject di new salary package wey Nigeria goment offer dem.

Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, ASUU president describe di offer as "miserable".

Dis na as di ongoing strike of public university lecturers for Nigeria enta six months.

Asuu dey reject di new salary offer as federal goment threaten to withhold dia salary sake of di strike.

Latest on Asuu strike

Goment make di new offer to Asuu as di two parties renew dia meeting in dia effort to end di strike.

But Prof Osodeke for statement e sign on Thursday insist on di implementation of a special salary scale for university staff wey dem call di University Salary Structure (USS).

Asuu say di reason wey goment give for di new salary no make sence - wetin goment bin tok na say money no dey.

"Goment team present "Award" of Recommended Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure (CONUASS) wey di National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) prepare for ASUU.

"Asuu firmly reject am and still reject di 'Award'," Prof tok.

Di Asuu president reveal say di new draft agreement get major recommendations for di funding of major part of di renegotiated 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement.

'Sue Asuu', goment ginger Nigerian students

Minister of Education Adamu Adamu say Asuu must find way to compensate students for wating dia time wit di strike wey dey go on.

E say make pipo, especially di students no blame federal goment

"Make students wey di strike affect carry Asuu go court to claim damages," e tok.

Oga Adamu tok wen e dey address State house correspondents for Abuja on Thursday.

E also say goment no go agree wit wetin di lecturers wey dey ask for dia six months salaries "even as dem no work."

ASUU and FG meeting no end well on Tuesday

Di Academic Staff Union of Universities [ASUU] meeting wit Federal goment representatives on Tuesday end for deadlock.

Di striking lecturers meet wit di Professor Nimi Briggs Committee for di National University Commission for Abuja.

Many bin hope say di tok-tok for fit resolve di palava for dis meeting.

But report say members of di Briggs renegotiation committee no come wit any new offer to di table, so di meeting no end well.

ASUU strike - Wetin be dia demands

One of di major issue wey di block negotiation between goment delegates and ASUU na di payment platform.

ASUU dey insist say goment must use to take pay dem salary.

Di president of ASUU Victor Emmanuel Osodeke say di National Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA) wey suppose conduct integrity test on di University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) don abandon am even afta dem upgrade di payment platform.

But Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige say ASUU dey try prolong di strike by making negotiation impossible.

E explain give say why dem dey insist on UTAS even wen NITDA say e fail integrity test and pipo fit commit fraud on top di platform wey lead to huge moni.

"I yarn wit ASUU and NITDA to kontinu the test and see weda dem fit address di lapses and arrive for 100% because na wetin NITDA insists on.

"Dem say dem no go accept 99.9% of vulnerability and integrity test and dat dem no fit take dat kain risk sake of say dem fit hack di payment system"

"ASUU for y now don call off strike becos na wetin dey law took" Ngige explain

Ngige further yarn give say ASUU members shun to attend di meeting wey Prof. Nimi Briggs Committee on Renegotiation of 2009 Agreement put togeda for several time and dat di committee don finish dia work and don sumit dia findings to di ministry of Education.

Nigeria ASUU Strike 2009 to 2022 timeline

2020 ASUU Strike

Di union bin embark on nine-month strike sake of non-payment of allowances to lecturers wey no enrol under di goment payroll system, wey ASUU bin want replace wit dia own.

2018 ASUU Strike

One three-month strike bin happun sake of poor funding of education and increment of school fees wey goment bin plan.

2017 ASUU Strike

After dem sign anoda MoU in September 2017, di union bin suspend dia 36-day strike wey bin happun sake of allegations say goment fail to implement agreement from previous year.

2014 ASUU Strike

One week warning strike bin dey sake of say Nigerian goment no implement di 2009 agreement and one MoU wey dem reach for 2013.

2013 ASUU Strike

University lecturers bin go on strike for about six months as dem demand say make retirement age for professor dey extended to 70 instead of 65, and make goment increase allocation to education from 15% - 20% of di kontri annual budget.

2011 ASUU Strike

2009 agreement wey goment no meet na why di union bin go on a 59-day strike.

2010 ASUU Strike ASUU bin go on indefinite strike in July 2010 wey last for over five months.

2009 ASUU Strike