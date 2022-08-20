Obasanjo, Charly boy video: 'I be di father of frustrated Nigerian youths' OBJ tell Areafada

Olusegun Obasanjo say im be di 'father of frustrated youths inside Nigeria..

Di Former Nigerian President make dis claim one during di visit of veteran entertainer, Charly Boy, to im residence on Friday.

For di video wey Charly boy post for im instagram account, Obasanjo dish out advice to di 'frustrated Nigerian youths.' as papa wey e be to dem.

Charly boy start by passionately introducing imsef as di president of di group say;

"If as di president of frustrated youths of dis kontri, na me be dia president. Me myself I dey frustrated.

Later on, Obasanjo come chook mouth for di conversation and ask Charly boy say; "You be president of frustrated Nigerian youth?" which e reply 'yes.'

Den di former president come tell am say; "Na me be di father of frustrated youths of Nigeria."

During di visit, wen Charley boy ask di former president to advise di "frustrated Nigerians" Obasanjo tok say,

"Dat we dey poor and frustrated no be di fault of God, na di choice of our leaders."

"And if you want to change dat and change our situation, you gatz to change leadership. Pure and simple.

"And e no get anybody wey go do am except di youths."

Obasanjo come later describe Nigeria as im own baby wey e go like to put beautiful bead on her waist and no be for any individual body.