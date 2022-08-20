Arsenal vs Bournemouth: Premier League live match updates

58 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Bournemouth Vs Arsenal match dey underway for Vitality Stadium

Arsenal Line-up

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Partey, Gabriel, Saka, Odegaard, Jesus, Martinelli, Saliba, Xhaka, Zinchenko.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny.

Bournemouth line-up

Bournemouth XI: Travers, Kelly, Mepham, Lerma, Smith, Tavernier, Moore, Pearson, Senesi, Billing, Zemura.

Subs: Murara Neto, Cook, Christie, Marcondes, Stacey, Lowe, Dembele, Hill, Anthony.

FIRST HALF

Game don start

Bournemouth 0-0 Arsenal

5mins: New captain Martin Odegaard score first goal for Arsenal.

Dis one come afta stunning football from di visitors, Gabriel Jesus trap high ball, turn im man before slipping Gabriel Martinelli in on goal.

Di Brazilian set imself and see im low drive saved by Mark Travers but di Norwegian bin dey in di right place for di easiest of finishes.

Bournemouth 0-1 Arsenal

9 mins: Arsenal well on top for di early exchanges wit a goal to show for am.

Dem dey flood forward at every attack.

10mins : And di goals don turn two for Arsenal. and na from Martin Odegaard again.

Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal

14 mins: Arsenal be like dem dey in di mood, dem dey hungry for more goals and at di moment na case of how many dem go get.Some football facts: Martin Odegaard na di third Arsenal player to score twice for di first 11 minutes of any Premier League match, afta Kanu for October 2002 v Sunderland and Eddie Nketiah v Leeds for May.

18mins: Scott Parker, dey stand on di touchline, dey furiously chomp on chewing gum, as e dress in his now trademark grey cardigan wit di stripes. £900 dey expensive,

21 mins: Arsenal for dia salmon coloured kits dey leap to di top of di Premier League table wit three wins from three, as e stand.

Wit 73% possession so far and dem dey threaten to run riot on di south coast.

27 mins: Martin Odegaard, on a hat-trick target, decide to clip am to di back post for Granit Xhaka but e don get too much for am and di Swiss midfielder no fit retrieve di situation.

29 mins: Gabriel Martinelli, get a pass from Bukayo Saka on di edge of di box but di Brazlian dey crowded out and im no fit get di shot away.

30mins: Half an hour gone, Arsenal dey in total control.

34 mins: Ben White dey play as a right-back wit Takehiro Tomiyasu on di bench afta injury.

39mins: Ben White bin don dey bomb down di right all game and dis time put in a low cross right across di six yard box.

So far, Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal

44 mins: Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore get bloodied nose afta Gabriel hand hit am for face.

HALF-TIME

Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal

One first-half double from Martin Odegaard leave Arsenal in charge for di break.

SECOND HALF

Game don start.

Changes for Bournemouth for di start of di second half.

Lewis Cook and ex-Arsenal academy product Jaidon Anthony come on. Ben Pearson and Marcos Senesi make way.