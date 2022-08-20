Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2: Who go win? See live updates of di fight

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Anthony Joshua dey take on Oleksandr Usyk wit di IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA (super) heavyweight titles on di line.

Eleven months ago, for one packed Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, dem comot Britain Anthony Joshua world heavyweight titles from am afta one ogbonge performance from Ukraine Oleksandr Usyk.

Now di two dey meet again, dis time for Saudi Arabia, and Joshua dey aim to become three-time world champion.

Di clash dey take place for King Abdullah Sports City Arena for Jeddah.

Both boxers go show for di ring for di fight to start at around 22:30 BST.(10:30pm Nigerian time).

"Oh Anthony Joshua" to di tune of White Stripes' Seven Nation Army get an outing from di fans as dem show di British former world champion for di big screens around di arena.

Time don reach for things to get serious wit di main event.

And Anthony Joshua don dey head to di ring. Eyes dey focused.

Oleksandr Usyk, don waka enta di ring in di colours of im beloved Ukraine.

Head-to-head

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wetin don happun before now?

Moment AJ land di venue

Wia dis foto come from, Mark Robinson

Di man wey dey hope to get back on top of di world dis night. Dis na massive night for Anthony Joshua as im bid to become a three-time champion of di world.

Dis go be great, great fight'

Oleksandr Usyk say: "E dey very important for me, my team, my country, and I dey really happy to be here. No be my first time, na my third time for Saudi Arabia. I feel like I' go come here againand again.

"We don learn from each other for di first fight, but dis na continuation and di first round on Saturday go be round 13. We don get enough time to study each other.

Wen di champion dey backstage dey prepare....

Wetin Joshua don tok about di fight?

Di 32 years no too ginger for di press conference, but im say im intend to "get di job done" dis time around.

"That's it, na must win. I like di pressure," Joshua add.

"I want to compete. I dey look forward to am. I no fit really tok too much. You gatz get competitive spirit. I dey look forward to am."