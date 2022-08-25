ASUU strike: Universities for Nigeria wia activities don resume plus di ones wey start Post-UTME screening

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Some Universities for Nigeria don ask newly admitted students to resume school for registration.

Di directive dey come despite di ongoing strike by di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Di Universities management say make 100 level students wey neva start or complete dia registration resume.

E also say make those wey neva complete formalities wey dey important to dia admission, resume and complete di process.

List of University wey don call for resumption and wen?

Ekiti State University

Di University on top dia website announce di resumption of academic and administrative activities for di University.

For inside di statement, dem dey resume sake of di negative impact di strike get on both di students and di university as dem no fit pay staff salaries, staff no fit meet up wit financial obligations again, undue prolongation of academic calendar, among odas.

However wen BBC Pidgin follow di University Registrar Ife Oluwole tok, e say di resumption na for only newly admitted students for dem to begin registration processes.

Di University say make dem resume for August 29.

Wia dis foto come from, EKITI STATE UNIVERSITY

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology

Di University for inside statement inform all 100 Level students wey neva complete dia registration and other formalities wey dey important to dia admission to take advantage of di resumption of duty of non-teaching staff from strike to do so now, so dem no go forfeit di admission di University give dem.

Gombe State University

Contrary to reports wey dey go round say Gombe state University don resume academic activities, Di University on top dia website announce say no ongoing student academic activities for di school.

Enugu State University of Science and Technology

Di university don begin First Semester Lectures for 2021?2022 Academic Session for Fresh Students.

E direct all 100 Students to go pay school fees, start registration process and participate actively for dia lectures immediately.

Kaduna State University

Di Kaduna State University for inside statement on dia social media page on April 2022, direct staff and student to resume.

Di Academic Secretary, Abdullahi Zubairu wey sign di statement say di university go continue dia academic activities on Monday 9 May 2022.

Wia dis foto come from, KADUNA STATE UNIVERSITY

Meanwhile some Universities don announce di commencement of di 2022/2023 Post UTME Screening exercise.

Post-UTME na short form for Post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. Na screening exercise wey tertiary institutions dey conduct to select candidates for admission into dia programmes.

Each university dey organize and conduct dia own post UTME but for a candidate to fit take part for dis exam, im for don apply to di university, write JAMB exam and get minimum score of 160 and above.

Some Universities don announce for dia websites and social media platforms wen di exams go hold and how prospective candidate go take apply.

Universities wey announce Post-Utme include;

Kwara state university

Delta State University

Kogi State University

Niger Delta University

Nasarawa State University

Federal University of Technology Minna

Meanwhile activities for public universities dey expected to remain limited as ASUU still dey on strike.

Wia dis foto come from, OTHERS

Wetin be di latest on Asuu strike?

Goment make new salary package offer to Asuu as di two parties meet in recent week in dia effort to end di strike.

Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, ASUU president describe di offer as "miserable".

Asuu reject di new salary offer as federal goment threaten to withhold dia salary sake of di strike.

Prof Osodeke, for statement e sign insist on di implementation of a special salary scale for university staff wey dem call di University Salary Structure (USS).

Asuu say di reason wey goment give for di new salary no make sense - wetin goment bin tok na say money no dey.

"Goment team present "Award" of Recommended Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure (CONUASS) wey di National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) prepare for ASUU.

"Asuu firmly reject am and still reject di 'Award'," Prof tok.

Di Asuu president reveal say di new draft agreement get major recommendations for di funding of major part of di renegotiated 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement.

ASUU don dey strike since 14 February, 2022.

Wia dis foto come from, Enugu State University of Science and Technology

ASUU strike - Wetin be dia demands

One of di major issue wey di block negotiation between goment delegates and ASUU na di payment platform.

ASUU dey insist say goment must use UTAS to take pay dem salary.

Di president of ASUU Victor Emmanuel Osodeke say di National Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA) wey suppose conduct integrity test on di University Transparency

Accountability Solution (UTAS) don abandon am even afta dem upgrade di payment platform.

But Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige say ASUU dey try prolong di strike by making negotiation impossible.

E explain give say why dem dey insist on UTAS even wen NITDA say e fail integrity test and pipo fit commit fraud on top di platform wey lead to huge moni.

"I yarn wit ASUU and NITDA to kontinu the test and see weda dem fit address di lapses and arrive for 100% because na wetin NITDA insists on.

"Dem say dem no go accept 99.9% of vulnerability and integrity test and dat dem no fit take dat kain risk sake of say dem fit hack di payment system"

Ngige further yarn give say ASUU members shun to attend di meeting wey Prof. Nimi Briggs Committee on Renegotiation of 2009 Agreement put togeda for several time and dat di committee don finish dia work and don summit dia findings to di ministry of Education.

Timeline of ASUU strike

Meanwhile di Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and di Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Education Institutions (NASU) don suspend dia own strike actions afta seven months.

Di suspension dey expected to take effect from Wednesday, 24 August .