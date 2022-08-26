Ada Ameh burial: Family and friends go gada lay di late Nigerian actress to rest

Wia dis foto come from, WITH CHUDE

Final burial of popular Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh dey happun on Friday 26 August for her family house for her hometown Ogobia, Otupko local goment area of Benue state.

Ada die for night on Sunday 17 of July, for Warri, Delta state, but till now BBC no fit confam report on di cause of her death.

Di death of di ogbonge, very funny actress wey totori millions of her fans - putting smile and lafta for dia face, shock may pipo as e bin happun just two years afta she bury her only pikin, Aladi Godgift Ameh for October 2020.

Many pipo no first believe at first di tori of di death especially as e come suddenly, just afta wen she post for her social media account less dan 24 hours before di announcement say she die.

Inside di post wey get di time post, 'Sunday 12:53pm', Ada Ameh dey wit friends and be dey enjoy a local delicacy of di Urhobo pipo, for Delta state Nigeria, Ovwho soup.

"I no go lie for you, dis one wey we come so na enjoyment galore," Na so she tok for inside di video.

Her struggle wit mental health

Before her death, di actress bin openly share her struggles wit mental health challenges.

She explain say di death of her only pikin for 2020 increase her mental health palava.

Ada bin get special bond wit her daughter wey she bin born wen she dey 14 years and according to her, dem bin grow up togeda.

"we bin grow togeda, I be 14 years old wen I born her, so she be like my younger sister. She be my best friend, I just see my world crumble afta I lost her, she tok.

Before her pikin death, Ada bin don lose three of her brodas and three of her sistas, plus her papa to death.

Career

Wia dis foto come from, Ada Ameh

Di 48 years old actress Ada Ameh bin start her acting career 27 years ago for Nigeria movie industry.

She popular well well for character Anita, for di 1996 Zeb Ejiro movie wey dem call 'Domitila.'

She be actor for so many Nollywood movies, drama and TV series and her character Emuakpor Johnson for di award-winning Nigeria television series 'Di Johnsons,' also make her very popular no be small.

Evidence of her work and legacy for Nollywood dey very clear as she bin be very strong character wey bin use her acting talent to di fullest even though she bin dey go through so many challenges for her life.

Aside from acting, she bin also be business woman wey dey into buying and selling, contracts and interior designing.

Wia dis foto come from, Adah Ameh

She also be philanthropist wey do plenty humanitarian work for young girls. Ada bin work wit Non-gomental organisations and different groups wey dey work wit girl child, especially di ones wey dey battle early child pregnancy and prostitution.

Fundraising

Shortly afta her death, her close friend and colleague, Empress Njamah, bin start one fundraising initiative to gada moni for di late actress old mama.

Adah Ameh bin dey very close to her mama. She don share many of dia pictures togeda.

But so far most Nigerian actors and actresses be like dem ignore di call fo di fundraising initiative.

For one post wey Empress do for Instagram on August 6, she write, "She leave amazing mama behind; her mama bin be priority, only me one no fit do dis without you guys. Please join me make we do dis for our beloved Ada Ameh, na my priority now."

So far, many actors and actresses never respond to di fundraising initiative.